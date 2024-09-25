Access Unify Named Trend-Setting Product by KMWorld Magazine for Fourth Consecutive Year

PEABODY, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, is pleased to announce that its unique and innovative solution, Access Unify , has been named a trend-setting product for the fourth consecutive year by the industry experts at KMWorld Magazine.

The KMWorld Trend-Setting Products list of 2024 is composed of the most innovative and cutting-edge solutions that have pioneered new approaches to information and knowledge management this year. This award acknowledges the ability of Access Unify’s world-class platform to meet and exceed the ever-evolving needs of organizations by providing 24/7 digital records management and access through the latest cloud and AI technologies. Specifically, Access Unify enables more efficient management of both paper and digital environments, allowing organizations to achieve higher productivity and drive business forward.

“We are honored that Access Unify has once again been recognized by KMWorld, and pleased that this award-winning technology will continue to help our clients solve their toughest information management challenges,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “Technology-driven services and solutions like Access Unify are more important now than ever as businesses look to leverage more insights from their information and connect employees and clients with more data, faster and more accurately.”

Marydee Ojalam, Editor in Chief at KMWorld, explained: “Our 2024 look at trending products in knowledge management reveals that, along with exciting developments in GenAI, companies are utilizing related technologies, such as cloud computing, knowledge graphs, low- and no-code development, and platform innovation, in their approach to solving key KM problems. The products and services on our Trend-setting list reflect the vision and execution that will continue to drive the market to new heights.”

Access’ consecutive wins on the KMWorld Trend-Setting Products List demonstrate its continued impact within the information management industry, helping businesses adapt to the challenges of today while securely protecting and managing records throughout their lifecycle. To learn more about Access Unify, visit: www.accessunify.com .

To view the full KMWorld Trend-Setting Products of 2024, click here .

About KMWorld:

With more than 25 years of market coverage experience serving both technology professionals and executive management, KMWorld is the premier resource for actionable advice and real direction on solutions and strategies in knowledge, content, document and information management today. From advanced news and trends analysis, to case studies and in-depth research, KMWorld guides more than 50,000 IT and business professionals at organizations across North America involved in the evaluation, recommendation, and purchase of enterprise technology products and services. We believe that successful businesses today rely on the careful balance of technology, process, and people. KMWorld delivers the market knowledge, process management skills and best practices to make that happen.

About Access:

Access is the largest privately held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America, and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software, and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .