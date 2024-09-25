Manufacturing Execution Systems [MES] Market Size to Reach USD 32.9 Billion by 2032, Driven by Industry 4.0 Adoption & Smart Manufacturing Trends | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturing Execution Systems [MES] Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market size was valued at USD 14.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 32.9 Billion by 2032, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Driving Efficiency and the Impact of Industry 4.0 on Manufacturing Execution Systems

The rise of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing has propelled the adoption of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) as manufacturers strive to automate and digitize their production lines. MES solutions enable real-time data tracking, allowing manufacturers to monitor and adjust production processes dynamically. This digital transformation is particularly evident in industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, where efficiency and reduced downtime are paramount. Notably, the increased adoption of cloud-based MES solutions is transforming the landscape by offering flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based platforms centralize data, enhance collaboration across facilities, and facilitate remote management of production processes. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is empowering manufacturers to predict equipment failures, optimize production schedules, and boost overall productivity. As manufacturing industries in the U.S. contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, over 20% of the world’s largest public companies are pledging to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. By investing in sustainable technologies and energy efficiency, these companies align with global climate targets, fostering cleaner industrial practices.





Additionally, the integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is revolutionizing MES by enabling data collection from connected devices. This data-driven approach enhances operational efficiency and empowers manufacturers to make informed decisions. The MES market is expanding rapidly due to increased investments in smart factories, with manufacturers reporting improvements in operational efficiency by 15-20% and reductions in production lead times by 10-15% after adopting MES solutions.

Segmentation Analysis: Dominance of On-Premises Deployments and Service Offerings in MES

By Deployment

The On-Premises segment dominated the market with a share of 43.6% in 2023. This dominance is primarily attributed to security concerns regarding data privacy and compliance with regulations. On-premise deployments provide greater customization flexibility and seamless integration with existing infrastructure, ensuring operational efficiency.

By Offering

The Services Offering segment led the market with a share of 51.02% in 2023. This segment encompasses software implementation, upgrades, workforce training, and system maintenance. The critical nature of these services ensures smooth deployment, improved efficiency, and enhanced adaptability of MES within manufacturing operations.

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Key Segmentation

By Deployment

On-premises

On-demand

Hybrid

By Offering

Software

Services Implementation Software Upgrade Training Maintenance



By Discrete Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical Devices

Consumer Packaged Goods

Others

Regional Analysis: North America Leads the Manufacturing Execution Systems Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, the North America region dominated the market with a share of 34.04%. This is primarily driven by the presence of advanced manufacturing facilities, significant investments in automation, and a strong focus on operational efficiency. The automotive, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals sectors are major contributors to the region's MES adoption, with companies like Siemens and Emerson leveraging MES to enhance productivity and traceability.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for MES, fueled by rapid industrialization and increasing adoption of smart manufacturing technologies. Government initiatives aimed at improving manufacturing efficiency also play a significant role. Companies like Mitsubishi Electric and Yokogawa are leading the way in implementing MES solutions in the region, driving operational efficiency and competitiveness.

Recent Developments

On October 2023, Siemens Digital Industries Software and CEA-List, officially entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU). This agreement signifies their joint commitment to collaborative research aimed at advancing and enriching digital twin capabilities through the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI). The partnership also aims to explore deeper integration of embedded software on virtual and hybrid platforms.

Siemens Digital Industries Software and CEA-List, officially entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU). This agreement signifies their joint commitment to collaborative research aimed at advancing and enriching digital twin capabilities through the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI). The partnership also aims to explore deeper integration of embedded software on virtual and hybrid platforms. On June 2023: Emerson Electric Co. entered into a collaborative agreement with Continua Process Systems. Continua offers comprehensive software, consulting, and support solutions to empower life science companies in enhancing flexibility, adaptability, and speed-to-market. In this partnership, Emerson will contribute its extensive life sciences software portfolio, complemented by Continua's specialized expertise in continuous manufacturing and process analytical technology (PAT).

Key Takeaways

The report provides an in-depth understanding of the Manufacturing Execution Systems market, helping companies grasp the primary motivations and industrial drivers behind MES adoption.

It covers recent developments, market size data, and a comprehensive assessment of overall market dynamics, including segment data, market share, size, and revenue trends.

The report highlights technological innovations and emerging trends crucial for gaining a competitive edge in the MES market.

It enables a detailed analysis of global manufacturing infrastructure and the role of MES in addressing current market challenges and future opportunities.

