Canon PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera Earns Recognition at the International Design Excellence Awards

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced that the PowerShot V10 Vlog camera earned a Silver Award at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2024, hosted by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA).



The International Design Excellence Awards is organized annually by the IDSA. Each year, thousands of entries are submitted by designers across the globe in hopes of securing a highly prized IDEA recognition. Launched in 1980, the awards seek to highlight the importance of design excellence to the quality of life and the economy among businesses and the public. Each year, the awards program recognizes the best product designs from a wide range of sectors, including industrial products, consumer electronics, and household goods, along with vehicles, sports items, and furnishings, in addition to aspects such as design strategy and branding.

The PowerShot V10 - a vlog camera that features a 1” CMOS sensor and a high-quality stereo microphone for achieving high image and audio quality in a compact body - continued to tally awards for its design. It received the 2023 Good Design Award in Japan in addition to the internationally prestigious iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award.



The full release from Canon Inc. can be found here.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

