Beer Tourism Market Report 2024: Explore the $19.71 Billion Industry

The Global Beer Tourism Market was valued at USD 10.58 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 19.71 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.90%. This significant rise is chiefly attributed to the worldwide surge in the popularity of craft breweries, a trend toward experiential travel, and the increasing interest in immersive cultural undertakings.







Enhanced promotional strategies by breweries, along with the proliferation of beer festivals and brewery tours, are further propelling this sector's growth, positioning beer tourism as a prominent segment in the travel industry. With a growing consumer base desiring beer-centric vacations, hospitality businesses and travel agencies have started offering tailored tours and experiences to meet this demand. Some travelers even begin their beer-themed journeys at the airport. An example is BrewDog Airlines, which introduced flights between London and Columbus, Ohio, featuring in-flight beer tastings with specially brewed beers designed for high altitudes.



In 2023, overall U.S. beer production and imports decreased by 5%, while craft brewer volume sales fell by 1%. Despite this, the share of small and independent brewers in the U.S. beer market by volume rose to 13.3%. Retail dollar sales for craft beer grew by 3% to reach USD28.9 billion, representing 24.7% of the USD117 billion U.S. beer market, up from USD115 billion. The increase in dollar sales was primarily driven by price hikes and modestly stronger growth in onsite sales compared to distribution.



Moreover, beer tourism significantly benefits local economies, particularly in areas where breweries are situated in non-traditional tourist spots. Cities like Portland, Oregon, and Denver, Colorado, draw substantial visitor numbers during key beer festivals. Beer tourism is now extending beyond the conventional beer-centric locales, attracting a more varied demographic, including younger craft beer aficionados and older travelers with the time and resources to travel. Notable experiences such as artisan Italian craft beer tastings in Florence and Germany's renowned Oktoberfest underscore the universal allure of beer tourism.



Important nations within the beer tourism sector are Germany, the U.S., Belgium, the U.K., and the Czech Republic. Germany stands out with its Munich Oktoberfest, a globally recognized festival attracting millions annually, while Belgium is esteemed for its historic breweries and diverse beer varieties, drawing enthusiasts to cities like Brussels and Bruges. The U.S. has a vibrant craft beer scene, highlighted by major festivals in Portland and Denver, which bolster its market share.

Segmental Insights

Brewery Tours

In 2023, the brewery tours segment dominated the global revenue share.

This growth is fueled by the increasing fascination with immersive and educational experiences among beer enthusiasts.

Tourists are drawn to understand the brewing process, learn about different beer styles, and engage directly with brewers.

The rise of craft breweries offering personalized tours and tastings has bolstered this trend, making brewery tours central to the beer tourism experience.

These tours blend education and entertainment, appealing to tourists seeking enriching experiences.

Tourist Type Insights

Domestic vs. International Tourists

In 2023, domestic tourists contributed the largest share of beer tourism revenue.

Their proximity to local breweries, interest in regional beer traditions, and the affordability of local experiences drive this trend.

The popularity of local craft beer enhances the appeal of nearby brewery tours.

International tourists are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

This growth is driven by increasing global interest in unique cultural experiences and targeted marketing by breweries.

Improved infrastructure and direct flights to emerging beer destinations enhance accessibility for international travelers.

Regional Insights

North America

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest market share in beer tourism.

The U.S. plays a significant role, with cities like Portland, Oregon, and Denver, Colorado, hosting major beer events and festivals.

Events such as Portland's Oregon Brewers Festival and Denver's Great American Beer Festival attract tens of thousands and significantly boost local economies.

Other notable destinations include:

Asheville, NC: Home to over 100 breweries.

Grand Rapids, MI: Known for beer-focused events.

Economic impact is significant, with examples such as:

Kent County, MI, generating USD 38.5 million from nearly 94,000 beer tourists.

The 2017 Oregon Brewers Festival in Portland generating USD 23.9 million.

Key Market Players

G Adventures Inc.

BeerTrips.com

Provence Dreams LLC, Inc. (Bon Beer Voyage)

CBT Group, LLC (City Brew Tours)

Intrepid Group Pty Limited

World of Beer Franchising, Inc.

Brewery Hops of Ireland Ltd

Beercycling LLC

Inner Circle Beer Tours LLC

Brews Cruise Inc.

