JCDecaux awarded Greater Stockholm Public Transport Authority (SL) advertising concessions for both the bus shelters and the largest central subway stations

Paris, September 25th, 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that following a competitive tender, its Swedish company JCDecaux Sweden AB has been awarded both the Stockholm bus shelter and the largest central subway stations advertising contracts by the Greater Stockholm Public Transport Authority (SL) for 7 years with the possibility to extend for up to 6 months. The contracts will start on January 1st, 2026.

The bus shelter advertising contract covers both digital and analogue advertising on over 1,500 bus shelters throughout Stockholm County with a majority in Stockholm City.

The subway contract covers advertising at the 14 largest and busiest subway stations and commuter train stations in Stockholm inner city. The new contract will include spectacular large format digital cross track screens.

With a population of 2.5 million, Greater Stockholm contributes 40% of Sweden’s GDP, accounts for 45% of all Sweden adspend and attracts over four million international visitors each year.

Jean-Francois Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “Stockholm is a world class city and JCDecaux is proud to have been awarded both the bus shelter advertising contract and the largest central subway stations advertising contract. We would like to thank SL for their confidence in JCDecaux’s commercial and operational expertise as we mobilise to deliver a significant digitisation plan. We look forward to working with SL to deliver innovative creative and digital solutions including full data-driven programmatic opportunities, promoting a world class advertising network for a world class city.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m (a) – H1 2024 revenue: €1,807.6m (a)

– H1 2024 revenue: €1,807.6m N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,650 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.8/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

