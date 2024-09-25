Splashtop joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

CUPERTINO, Ca., United States, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop Inc., today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.

With millions of users, Splashtop empowers businesses to enhance security and efficiency across hybrid and remote work environments. Recognized for its frictionless user experience and strong security, Foxpass Cloud RADIUS by Splashtop delivers precise access controls to protect Wi-Fi networks from unauthorized users and cyberattacks. By seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Intune, users can achieve certificate-based authentication through Microsoft Cloud PKI or Foxpass certificates while enjoying simplified deployment and maintenance. As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Splashtop is aligned with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape.

“We are strong believers that security shouldn’t be complicated,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. “Foxpass Cloud RADIUS makes certificate-based authentication (CBA) simple and approachable for IT teams, by harnessing your existing Microsoft systems to blanket your wi-fi networks in an additional layer of security. We’re thrilled to collaborate with MISA to deliver enhanced security solutions. By working together, we empower organizations to focus on growth and innovation, confident that their IT environments are managed and secure.”

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. “Our members, like Splashtop, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Website: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

About Splashtop:

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Attachment