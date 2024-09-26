Company announcement no 17 Extraordinary General Meeting 26th September 2024

Extraordinary General Meeting 26th September 2024 Idavang A/S CVR 30 95 61 43
The agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
- Election of chairman for the annual meeting of shareholders
- Appointment of ESG auditor
- AOB
The decision of annual meeting of shareholders (all unanimous)
- In favor of electing Mr. Michael Henriksen the chairman for the annual meetings of shareholders of Idavang A/S.
- In favor of the decision to elect Pricewaterhouse as the ESG auditor of Idavang A/S’ consolidated and stand-alone financial statements.
Tofthøj
Michael Henriksen, Chairman of the Meeting
Attachment