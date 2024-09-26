Coffee Franchise Research Report 2024 with Competitive Analysis of Starbucks, McDonald's, Luigi Lavazza, Tim Hortons, & Philz Coffee - Market to Reach $152.91 Billion in 2028 - Global Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Franchise Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The coffee franchise market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $96.6 billion in 2023 to $105.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The coffee franchise market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $152.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

Growth during the historic period was driven by the increasing prevalence of coffee culture, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, globalization, the popularity of specialty coffee, expanding retail spaces, and growth in tourism and travel.







Anticipated growth in the forecast period is expected from emerging markets, trends in health and wellness, sustainability and ethical sourcing practices, digital marketing strategies, loyalty programs, collaborative branding initiatives, convenience-oriented consumption patterns, and on-the-go lifestyles. Key trends in this period include the integration of automation and robotics in cafes, adoption of mobile ordering and payment applications, personalized customer experiences enabled by AI, emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly practices, utilization of blockchain for supply chain transparency, innovative brewing methods, and the incorporation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences in retail environments.



The growth of the coffee franchise market is expected to be driven by the increasing proliferation of coffee culture. Coffee culture encompasses the social and cultural practices surrounding the enjoyment and appreciation of coffee. This rise is fueled by the expansion of specialty coffee shops, the global reach of coffeehouse chains, growing interest in gourmet and artisanal coffee, the influence of social media, and the cultural significance of coffee as a communal beverage.

Coffee franchises play a crucial role in promoting and perpetuating coffee culture by offering consistent and convenient coffee experiences, enabling brands to expand their footprint, maintain quality standards, and meet the rising demand for specialty coffee across different locations. For example, a December 2023 report from the International Coffee Organization noted a 0.1% increase in world coffee production to 168.2 million bags during the coffee year 2022-2023, with expectations of a 5.8% growth to 178 million bags in the coffee year 2023-24, driven by higher Arabica and Robusta output. Thus, the growing prevalence of coffee culture is a significant driver of the coffee franchise market's expansion.



Leading companies in the coffee franchise sector are innovating with services such as drive-thru stores to enhance customer convenience and meet the demand for quick service. These drive-thru outlets enable customers to purchase coffee efficiently from their vehicles, saving time and offering a seamless transaction experience.

For instance, in December 2023, Arabica Ltd., a Japanese coffee chain, launched its inaugural drive-thru store in Asia at Golf Island PIK in Jakarta, Indonesia. Located at the PIK Icon roundabout, this new store is designed for easy, frictionless ordering through its innovative drive-thru concept. The store also introduces a decaffeinated coffee option to cater to patrons with caffeine sensitivities, further reinforcing its presence in Indonesia's dynamic coffee culture landscape.



In November 2023, Quench USA Inc., a US company known for designing and manufacturing filtered water coolers and ice dispensers, acquired Neighbors Coffee Co. for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition was undertaken by Quench to enrich its service portfolio, particularly in coffee solutions, thereby offering commercial customers a wider range of premium point-of-use products.

This strategic initiative aligns with Quench's objective of becoming a comprehensive provider of breakroom essentials, encompassing filtered drinking water, ice, and coffee solutions. Neighbors Coffee Co., based in the US, specializes in supplying and servicing coffee solutions tailored for office environments.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the coffee franchise market in 2023. The regions covered in the coffee franchise market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the coffee franchise market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Companies Featured

Starbucks Corporation

McDonald's Corporation

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

Tim Hortons Inc.

Philz Coffee Inc.

Costa Limited

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

Scooter's Coffee LLC

Dutch Bros Coffee LLC

The Second Cup Ltd.

Peet's Coffee Inc.

Black Rock Coffee Bar LLC

Caribou Coffee Company Inc.

Gloria Jean's Coffees International Pty. Ltd.

Ballard Brands LLC

Nescafe Coffee Shop

Caffe Nero Group Ltd.

Coffee Republic Ltd.

Tully's Coffee Corporation

Ziggi's Coffee LLC

Ellianos Coffee Company

Frespresso Hospitality Pvt Ltd

International Coffee And Tea LLC

The Human Bean

Xpresso Delight LLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $105.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $152.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Coffee Franchise Market Characteristics



3. Coffee Franchise Market Trends and Strategies



4. Coffee Franchise Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Coffee Franchise Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Coffee Franchise Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Coffee Franchise Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Coffee Franchise Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Coffee Franchise Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Coffee Franchise Market, Segmentation by Cuisine, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Lunch

Brunch

Coffee and Bar

6.2. Global Coffee Franchise Market, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Dine-in

Dine-Out

6.3. Global Coffee Franchise Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Cafe Franchises

Espresso Franchises

7. Coffee Franchise Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Coffee Franchise Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Coffee Franchise Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

