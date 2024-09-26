Global Embedded Finance Business Report 2024-2029: Product Launches and Innovations, Strategic Partnerships, Regulatory Changes, Mergers and Acquisitions

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global embedded finance industry is expected to grow by 12.5% annually to reach US$164.36 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.6% from 2024 to 2029. The global embedded finance revenues will increase from US$164.36 billion in 2024 to reach US$533.96 billion by 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.





The embedded finance sector has experienced significant growth globally, driven by product innovations, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Regulatory changes have also shaped the industry, emphasizing consumer protection and compliance. As the sector evolves, further advancements in embedded insurance, investment services, and cross-border expansion are expected, transforming how businesses and consumers interact with financial services.



Growth in the Embedded Finance Sector Global



Embedded finance has seen significant growth over the past few months, driven by the increasing integration of financial services into various sectors such as retail, healthcare, and e-commerce. Key sub-segments like embedded payments and lending are expanding rapidly, with businesses leveraging API technology to enhance customer experiences and streamline transactions.



In the coming few months, this trend is expected to continue, with further innovations and partnerships emerging, particularly in areas like embedded insurance and investment services, as companies seek to provide seamless financial solutions within their platforms.



Key Developments in the Embedded Finance Sector

Product Launches and Innovations

Plaid's Enhanced API Offerings: Plaid has expanded its API suite to facilitate the integration of financial services into non-financial platforms, enabling companies to offer a wider range of financial products directly within their applications.

Shopify's Payment Solutions: Shopify introduced new features that streamline payment processes for merchants, including enhanced "buy now, pay later" options, which have significantly improved conversion rates and average order values.

Nium's Global Expansion: Nium launched embedded finance solutions that allow businesses to integrate services like digital wallets and payment processing, catering to the demand for seamless financial transactions.

Liberis Embedded Finance Platform: Liberis launched a platform aimed at small businesses, providing personalized financing solutions powered by machine learning and AI analytics, integrating with various business applications.

RBC's Digital Banking Solutions: The Royal Bank of Canada introduced new embedded banking features within its digital platforms, allowing users to access loans and payment solutions directly through e-commerce sites and mobile applications.

Wealthsimple's Integrated Investment Tools: Wealthsimple expanded its offerings by launching embedded investment tools that enable users to manage investments directly within partner platforms, enhancing accessibility to investment services.

Strategic Partnerships

Visa and Fintech Collaborations: Visa has been actively engaging with various fintech companies to enhance embedded finance solutions, particularly in payment processing and lending services. These partnerships aim to leverage Visa's extensive network to provide seamless financial services across different platforms.

Stripe and E-commerce Platforms: Stripe has strengthened its collaborations with e-commerce platforms, enabling merchants to integrate payment solutions directly into their checkout processes. This integration enhances user experience and facilitates smoother transactions for online shoppers.

RBC and Non-Banking Platforms: The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has partnered with non-banking platforms to embed banking services directly into their ecosystems, allowing users to access loans and payment solutions seamlessly through various digital channels.

Nium and Global Businesses: Nium has formed partnerships with businesses across different sectors to provide embedded finance solutions, including digital wallets and payment processing capabilities, catering to the growing demand for integrated financial services.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Marqeta and Power Financial Credit Union: Marqeta announced a partnership with Power Financial Credit Union, enabling the credit union to leverage Marqeta's card issuing and payment processing platform. This collaboration is expected to enhance the credit union's offerings, particularly in providing modern payment solutions to its members.

Mitgo Group Acquires Embedded - In March 2024, Mitgo Group, a German marketing technology provider, announced the acquisition of the UAE-based embedded finance platform, Embedded. This acquisition aims to enhance Mitgo's capabilities in providing embedded finance solutions to its affiliate customers, allowing the company to enter the fintech market effectively.

Moniepoint Acquires Kopo Kopo - In late 2023, Nigerian fintech giant Moniepoint acquired Kopo Kopo, a Kenyan payment solutions provider. This acquisition aims to diversify Moniepoint's portfolio and expand its regional presence, enhancing its capabilities in providing embedded finance solutions across Africa.

Regulatory Changes

Increased Federal Guidance and Oversight: Regulators have issued landmark guidance, such as the Novel Activities Supervision Program and Interagency Guidance on Third-Party Relationships, leading to a more cautious approach in the embedded finance and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) sectors. Banks are now required to manage fintechs with the same rigor as bank vendors, and the costs of governance are expected to increase for tech firms.

Consumer Duty Regulations: New regulations, such as consumer duty, require companies to ensure that their products and services are clearly understood by consumers. This involves transparent communication about pricing, product features, and potential risks. While this may slow down the innovation process, it ultimately leads to better consumer protection and trust.

Collaboration with Regulators: Companies are working closely with regulators to navigate the complexities of compliance. Understanding regulatory requirements and finding innovative ways to meet them without stifling growth is essential. Leveraging advanced technologies for identity verification and risk assessment can help bridge the gap between innovation and regulation.

Cross-Border Regulatory Challenges: For companies expanding globally, operating across different regulatory environments poses challenges. Knowing which regulatory requirements apply in each region is crucial. Collaboration with tech providers and distributors is essential to ensure compliance without stifling innovation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 2625 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $164.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $534 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.6% Regions Covered Global



Scope



Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

