mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market Global Report to 2035, with Profiles of Arcturus Therapeutics, BioNTech, CureVac, Ethris, Immorna, Moderna, Providence Therapeutics and Suzhou Abogen Biosciences

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Application Area, Target Disease Indication and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market is valued at USD 9 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.
Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) is a form of single-stranded ribonucleic acid (RNA) that plays a crucial role in transferring genetic information necessary for protein synthesis. The instructions encoded in mRNA for producing proteins are relayed from a DNA strand to ribosomes, where they are translated into functional proteins. The advent of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines has emerged as a groundbreaking alternative to traditional treatment methods. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA therapeutics and vaccines have gained substantial attention, establishing themselves as a revolutionary class of drugs for treating not only COVID-19 but also various other conditions, including infectious diseases, cancer, genetic disorders, and more.
To date, four mRNA-based vaccines have received approval for COVID-19 treatment, with numerous additional candidates currently undergoing evaluation as potential therapies. The overall success of mRNA-based vaccines and therapies against COVID-19 has piqued the interest of many investors, particularly in small and emerging biotechnology companies focused on mRNA technology.
The achievements in mRNA therapeutics and vaccines have spurred increased research activity in the next-generation RNA therapeutics market. A robust pipeline of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines is also propelling growth in the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing sector, as drug developers seek contract services to scale up the production of mRNA-based treatments.
Research Coverage:
- A general introduction to mRNA, featuring insights on the historical evolution of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. It also presents elaborate description on advantages associated with mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. It also features some of the key applications of both mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines. Additionally, the chapter includes details on the various types of delivery routes and delivery strategies for mRNA drugs. Further, the chapter discusses the challenges associated with large scale adoption of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines and the associated future perspectives.
- A detailed overview of the overall market landscape of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development, type of drug candidate, therapeutic area, type of delivery system, type of molecule encoded and route of administration.
- A detailed overview of the current market of players engaged in the development of mRNA vaccine and therapeutics.
- An in-depth company competitiveness analysis of players in mRNA vaccine and therapeutics domain, based on their developer strengthand number of therapeutic areas targeted.
- Elaborate profiles of key companies engaged in mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, financial information, mRNA vaccines and therapeutics pipeline, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
- A review of the various mRNA-focused initiatives undertaken by big pharma players, featuring a heat map representation that highlights mRNA therapeutics and vaccines under development, along with information on funding amount raised, partnership activity, and diversity of product portfolio, as well as a spider web representation, comparing the initiatives of big pharmaceutical players on the basis of multiple relevant parameters.
- An analysis of start-ups in this domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of candidates in discovery, preclinical and clinical phases of development. This chapter also provides details on amount raised, number of investors and number of deals inked.
- An analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial status, trial phase, therapeutic area, study design, type of sponsor / collaborator, leading industry players,enrolled patient population and geography.
- An analysis of recent collaborations and partnerships within the mRNA therapeutics and vaccines industry, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, therapeutic area, most active players and regional distribution of partnership activity that have been undertaken in this domain, since 2013.
- A detailed analysis of various investments made by players in this domain, since 2013, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of funding, type of funding, amount invested, therapeutic area, most active players and key investors.
- An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to mRNA therapeutics and vaccines domain, since 2016, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, geographical region, CPC symbols, leading industry playersand patent valuation.
- An in-depth analysis of the factors that can impact the growth of the market. It also features information on key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges within the mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market.
- A detailed mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market forecast analysis with our estimates of the existing market size, market value and future opportunity for mRNA vaccine and therapeutics companies over the next 11 years. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, we have provided an informed estimate on the market size during the forecast period 2024-2035.
- Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity within the mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market across different application area, such as COVID-19 and other indications.
- Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity within the mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market across different target disease indication, such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus infection and cytomegalovirus diseases.
- Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity within the mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market across different geographical regions.
Leading Market Companies
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- BioNTech
- CureVac
- Ethris
- IMMORNA
- Moderna
- Providence Therapeutics
- RNACure
- Suzhou Abogen Biosciences
- Turn Biotechnologies
- Gennova
- Innovac Therapeutics
- Kernal Biologics
- Pantherna Therapeutics
- pHion Therapeutics
- Recode Therapeutics
- Rejuvenation Technologies
- RNAimmune
- Strand Therapeutics
- Walvax
- Ziphius Vaccines
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Market Dynamics
4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. INTRODUCTION
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. mRNA Therapeutics
5.3. mRNA Vaccines
5.4. mRNA Delivery Routes
5.5. mRNA Delivery Strategies
5.6. Key Challenges Associated with mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics
5.7. Future Perspectives
6. MARKET LANDSCAPE
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics: Overall Market Landscape
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics: List of Developers
8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Key Assumptions and Parameters
8.3. Methodology
8.4. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Developers: Company Competitiveness Analysis
8.5. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Developers based in North America
8.6. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Developers based in Europe
8.7. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Developers based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Leading Companies in mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- BioNTech
- CureVac
- Ethris
- Immorna
- Moderna
- Providence Therapeutics
- Suzhou Abogen Biosciences
Other Leading Players in mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market
- Gennova Biopharmaceuticals
- Innovac Therapeutics
- Kernal Biologics
- Pantherna Therapeutics
- pHion Therapeutics
- Recode Therapeutics
- Rejuvenation Technologies
- RNACure
- RNAimmune
- Strand Therapeutics
- Turn Biotechnologies
- Walvax
- Ziphius Vaccines
10. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Scope and Methodology
10.3. mRNA Related Initiatives of Big Pharmaceutical Players
10.4. Benchmarking Analysis: Big Pharma Players
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- BioNTech
- Eli Lilly
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck
- Moderna
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- Pfizer
- Roche
- Sanofi
- Takeda
11. START-UP HEALTH INDEXING
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Start-ups focused on mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics
11.3. Benchmarking of Start-ups
11.4. Startup-Health Indexing
12. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Scope and Methodology
12.3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis
13. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Partnership Models
13.3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics: Partnerships and Collaborations
14. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Types of Funding
14.3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics: Funding and Investments
15. PATENT ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Scope and Methodology
15.3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics: Patent Analysis
15.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis
15.5. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics: Patent Valuation Analysis
16. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES
17. GLOBAL mRNA VACCINE AND THERAPEUTICS MARKET
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Assumptions and Methodology
17.3. Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market, till 2035
18. mRNA VACCINE AND THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
18.3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Application Area, 2024, 2028 and 2035
19. mRNA VACCINE AND THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY TARGET DISEASE INDICATION
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
19.3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Target Disease Indication, 2026, 2030 and 2035
20. mRNA VACCINE AND THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
20.3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions, 2020, 2024 and 2035
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5o5abx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment