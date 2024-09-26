electroCore to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that management will participate in the following investor events:



October 1 - Management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Lytham Partners Virtual Fall Investor Conference

October 17 -- Management will participate in a fireside chat with Anthony Vendetti, the Director of Research and Senior Healthcare Analyst, at the Maxim Virtual Healthcare Summit

October 29 - Management will participate in one-on-one meetings, and host a group presentation at the LD Micro Main Event XVII. This event will take place in Los Angeles, California and the company’s group presentation is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT.



Live webcasts and replays of group presentations will be made available on electroCore’s investor relations website at https://investor.electrocore.com/events-and-presentations.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management at an upcoming event can contact FNK IR at investors@electrocore.com.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

