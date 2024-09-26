Chocxo Dark Chocolate Lemon Crème Cups Named a 2024 Editors' Pick by Progressive Grocer Magazine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium better-for-you chocolate brand Chocxo’s Dark Chocolate Lemon Crème Cups have been selected as a 2024 Editors’ Pick by Progressive Grocer magazine. With 72% cacao surrounding a creamy lemon-infused white chocolate center to create a symphony of citrusy brightness and decadent dark chocolate in each bite, Dark Chocolate Lemon Crème cups have become a fan-favorite and Chocxo’s fastest-selling product ever, quickly disappearing from shelves at retailers like Sprouts, Erewhon and Costco.



Like all Chocxo chocolates, its Dark Chocolate Lemon Crème Cups are made from sustainably-sourced organic cocoa beans that are naturally more flavorful, making it possible to craft truly indulgent treats with less sugar (4 grams per piece in this case) and no artificial sweeteners. The full list of 2024 Progressive Grocer Editors’ Picks, which includes leading international brands like Lindor and KIND, can be seen at https://progressivegrocer.com/2024-editors-picks.

A decade ago, Chocxo set out to make the most mouth-watering, delicious chocolate – and to make it better for people and the planet. The brand has since become known for truly indulgent chocolates that are naturally lower in sugar with simple, high-quality organic ingredients. Its latest flavor innovations include Dark Milk Chocolate Cookies & Creme Cups and Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cups, rolling out now to provide delicious, better-for-you alternatives during upcoming fall and winter holidays.

Chocolate lovers can find Chocxo’s award-winning treats and a selection of other taste sensations online at www.Chocxo.com and https://www.amazon.com/chocxo, at Sprouts Farmers Markets, Natural Grocers stores, select Whole Foods Markets, select Costco locations, and various retailers and grocers across the U.S. Internationally, Chocxo products are available in Costco Canada club locations and most other retailers across Canada.

We are longtime chocolatiers and flavor fanatics on a mission to share the joy of truly indulgent, better-for-you chocolate that’s also better for the planet! With more than a century of chocolate-making experience among us, Chocxo’s chocolatiers are celebrating a decade of crafting a line of decadent, premium chocolates from simple, organic ingredients that are naturally lower in sugar (without artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols). Chocxo chocolates are made from sustainably-sourced organic cocoa beans that are naturally more flavorful, and require less sugar to taste incredible. Continuing to rack up industry and consumer awards recognizing its unparalleled taste, Chocxo is also a proud partner of RePurpose Global and all Chocxo products are Certified Plastic Neutral. All Chocxo chocolates are made in Vancouver, BC and ship to chocolate lovers worldwide.

