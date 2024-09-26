Tive Wins a FreightWaves 2025 FreightTech 100 Award & SupplyChainBrain 2024 Great Supply Chain Partners Award—Both for the Third Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today proudly announces that is has won both a FreightWaves “ 2025 FreightTech 100 ” award and a SupplyChainBrain “ 2024 Great Supply Chain Partners ” award—for the third consecutive year. These prestigious recognitions highlight Tive’s commitment to driving innovation in the supply chain industry with its leading-edge supply chain and logistics visibility technology.



The FreightTech 100 list, published annually by FreightWaves, shines a spotlight on the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight and logistics sector. Tive’s inclusion on this list for the third straight year is a testament to the company’s Solo 5G and Solo Lite trackers , which provide real-time supply chain and logistics visibility—across all modes of transportation. The SupplyChainBrain “Great Supply Chain Partners” award, which recognizes companies that consistently deliver outstanding service and value, further celebrates Tive’s exceptional role in improving and advancing the supply chain ecosystem. Tive has also won this award three years running.

Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive, expressed his gratitude for these accolades: “We are deeply honored to be recognized by both FreightWaves and SupplyChainBrain for the third straight year. Being named to the FreightTech 100 list and receiving the Great Supply Chain Partners award are a tremendous validation of the success our customers are achieving with Tive, as well as our team’s hard work and dedication. We remain committed to delivering solutions that enhance visibility, optimize operations, and drive success for our customers.”

Both of these awards celebrate companies that are at the forefront of technological innovation and impact in the freight and logistics sector. Tive’s inclusion demonstrates the company’s commitment to transforming supply chain management through innovative technology and unparalleled customer service.

Tive is known for its real-time tracking capabilities, actionable “ground truth” insights, and comprehensive analytics—which empower businesses to manage their supply chains with greater precision and efficiency. As the company celebrates these two achievements, it looks forward to further advancements that will continue to shape the future of logistics and supply chain management.

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 850 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive's Green Program reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit https://www.tive.com/.

