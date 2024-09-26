LIS Technologies Inc. Contracts Leading Construction Specialist to Oversee $1 Million Redevelopment of its Secured Facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it has engaged a leading construction specialist to oversee the design and redevelopment of its facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, creating a modern and secure space for the Company’s next phase of physical test work.



Following completion of the nearly $1 Million redevelopment, the facility will house LIST’s specialized testing equipment aimed at refining and demonstrating the capabilities of its technology. It will include dedicated space for the Phase 1 Test Loop demonstration of the Company’s proprietary, patented laser uranium enrichment technology, serving as the central hub for its development. Additionally, the facility will support the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research. The initial design and build-out will ensure the facility is properly equipped to host operations and lay the groundwork for future physical test work.

“The new LIST headquarters in Oak Ridge, TN will be converted into a “closed area,” which will allow LIST to perform research on its laser enrichment technology and protect said technology as Classified in accordance with NRC regulations, prior to DOE declaring the LIST technology as Restricted Data,” said Keith Everly, Head of Security and IP Management of LIS Technologies Inc. “We will work closely with the regulatory frameworks to streamline the process and ensure regulatory compliance of CRISLA, the technology that LIST plans to commercialize.”

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Contracts Leading Construction Specialist to Oversee Retrofitting of its Secured Facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee

“I’m thrilled that major upgrades to our new facility in Oak Ridge will start soon, which will allow us to take the next steps towards the rebirth of our patented, US-origin laser enrichment technology,” said Christo Liebenberg, Chief Executive Officer of LIS Technologies Inc. “We are taking a pro-active approach with the security upgrade. It is a short matter of time before we demonstrate that the CRISLA process can produce practical quantities of enriched uranium product. We want our facility to be ready and secure before the DOE classifies the technology. This is a major threshold for the Company and positions us closer towards to our ultimate goal of enriching uranium for the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors in the United States.”

The proprietary technology is the only proven US-origin laser enrichment solution and is scalable, efficient, and cost-effective. Optimized for both Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), it overcomes the limitations of traditional pulsed 16µm CO 2 lasers, featuring a streamlined design due to its lower absorption and shorter wavelength at 5.3µm. Demonstrated in the 1980s and 90s, this technology is protected by a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared wavelengths to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

