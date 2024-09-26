Portal26 and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Generative AI Security Management Solutions to the Public Sector

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Risk Solutions



SAN JOSE, Calif., and RESTON, Va. , Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portal26 and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Portal26’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative Trust, Risk and Security Management Platforms available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft marks a significant milestone for Portal26 in our mission of making AI adoption trustworthy and secure within the Public Sector,” said Arti Raman, CEO, Portal26. “Carahsoft’s large network of reseller partners, Government contracts and sales and marketing expertise--combined with Portal26’s AI TRiSM platform--will enable Government organizations to seamlessly and fearlessly integrate AI into their operations with confidence.”

Across Public Sector organizations, generative AI often faces skepticism relating to operational integrity, security vulnerabilities, policy compliance and other risk factors. Portal26’s AI TriSM platform addresses these challenges with a comprehensive suite of AI software which provides Government agencies with the following benefits:

Previously Undiscoverable Insights : Enhanced visibility into productivity use cases within an organization, including training and security.

: Enhanced visibility into productivity use cases within an organization, including training and security. Shadow AI: Detection and insights into unapproved generative AI within the enterprise.

Detection and insights into unapproved generative AI within the enterprise. Monitoring, Governance, and Compliance: Improved guardrails and training programs to support productivity, compliance adherence, security and privacy standards.

Improved guardrails and training programs to support productivity, compliance adherence, security and privacy standards. Immediately Actionable: Software that is deployable and operational within one day.

Software that is deployable and operational within one day. Leverage Existing Security Controls: Integration with existing DLP, SIEM, SOAR, incident management and alerting controls, allowing security teams to monitor risk factors effectively.



“As the AI industry rapidly evolves, Carahsoft and our resellers are committed to providing the Public Sector with the tools, training and software necessary to harness advanced technologies,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Technology at Carahsoft. “The addition of Portal26 to our offerings is a critical step in safeguarding the Public Sector against the risk of Gen AI deployment across their organizations. Portal26’s AI solutions will enable agencies to confidently utilize today’s most emergent artificial intelligence platforms.”

Portal26’s Gen AI Security Management solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 contracts. For more information, contact Carahsoft’s Portal26 Team at (703) 871-8548 or Portal26@carahsoft.com; or click here.

The Portal26 Enterprise GenAI adoption platform is an essential infrastructure for enterprises to successfully manage, monitor, and measure their GenAI program. Our customers gain rich visibility into usage while mitigating risks associated with compliance, IP, and privacy. Portal26 uniquely supports audits and detailed rear-view forensics, a critical gap in enterprise AI infrastructure. Additionally, Portal26 supports employee education through usage-based policy distribution and learning materials. Boards and business leaders rely on Portal26 to understand how GenAI impacts their organizations; IT and security teams leverage robust security and forensics controls; compliance, risk and legal teams also rely on Portal26 to provide critical reporting and audit functionality. To learn more, go to Portal26.ai.

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

