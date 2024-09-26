CETY CEO KAM MAHDI ADDRESSES GOVERNMENT AND BUSINESS LEADERS AT FORUM FOR LATVIA PRESIDENT EDGARS RINKĒVIČS’ ECONOMIC DELEGATION TO CALIFORNIA

Irvine, CA, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (“CETY”) (Nasdaq: CETY), a clean energy manufacturing and services company offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels, and alternative electric power for small and mid-size projects in North America, Europe, and Asia, today announced its participation in Latvia’s economic delegation visit to the US from September 17 to 23. Led by President Edgars Rinkēvičs, the delegation visited San Francisco and Silicon Valley, engaging with California government leaders, technology giants, and investors.



CETY CEO Kam Mahdi was a key presenter at a program on the topic of California Technology Research and Investment. He discussed CETY’s growth as a comprehensive clean energy solutions company with growing global focus that includes expanding operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The program was part of President Rinkēvičs focus on exploring opportunities for economic cooperation and growth for Latvia enterprises seeking a presence in the United States and specifically targeting California for its business and technology development ecosystem and leadership.

The visit of President Rinkēvičs and other Latvian government officials and business leaders is an historic one. It was the first such high-level economic delegation to the US from Latvia. Accompanying President Rinkēvičs were Minister of Economics Viktors Valainis, Director General at Investment and Development Agency of Latvia Raivis Bremsmits, and over 50 Latvia entrepreneurs interested in California and North America for strategic growth. Meetings during the three-day visit included Microsoft, Google, NASA Ames, and Meta. AI was a big topic for this visit, especially given its potential use in all sectors and the concerns raised in the EU over privacy and security.

Mr. Mahdi talked about the evolution of CETY from its inception, when it was first focused on waste heat recovery, using technology developed by General Electric, through its current expansion into becoming a comprehensive energy solutions provider. “We have developed expertise of the entire energy process from system design to generation and storage, distribution and management,” said Mahdi. “Clients come to us to discuss their needs, and we can develop solutions to effectively address them.”

Mahdi also spoke at a meeting which included California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Latvia Economics Minister Viktors Valainis, Latvia Investment and Development Agency Director Raivis Bremsmits, Toms Zvidriņš, Head of the US Office of Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, Martins Andersons, President of the American Latvian Association, and Latvia business leaders.

CETY has been involved in a waste heat to energy project in Latvia since 2018, with EkoNams, a company that builds Scandanvian-style log homes, the design of which is influenced by historic craftsmanship and the execution of which relies on new technologies. Building on that project, CETY has been in discussion with other Latvia companies interested in collaboration or partnerships.

President Rinkēvičs’ delegation followed up on a July 2024 California delegation to Latvia led by California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and State Senator Josh Newman. The delegation included California businesses, and involved meetings with top government and business leaders, including former Latvia Prime Minister and current European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis, Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, and Transportation Minister Kaspars Briškens, to discuss investment, economic and technological collaboration, and development opportunities in key Baltic growth sectors. As part of that delegation, Mr. Mahdi was an invited speaker on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Forum on Sustainable Energy Technologies and Innovations, along with former California Senator and energy entrepreneur Robert Hertzberg.

