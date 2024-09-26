Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) Named 2024 Best Practices Winner

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of its industry-leading efforts to advance innovation, improve education and support enforcement, Ohio Liquor (OHLQ), a public-private partnership between the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control (DOLC) and JobsOhio Beverage System (JOBS), has been honored with the prestigious StateWays Overall Best Practices Award for 2024.





OHLQ has undergone transformation and growth since the brand was established over eight years ago to use profits from the sale of high-proof liquor in Ohio to fund job creation and bring new capital investment to the state.

DOLC’s Licensing Section currently regulates approximately 27,000 private companies throughout the state that manufacture, distribute, or sell beer, wine, and low-proof mixed beverages. In addition, the Division’s Investigative Services Unit physically inspects all liquor permit applicants and licensed permit holders to ensure compliance with Ohio laws.

The inventory management system has been overhauled, distribution has improved drastically, new retail locations have been added, and the Liquor Enterprise Service Center was created to serve as the central nervous system of operations. In addition, a new B2B communications platform was released with impressive engagement rates and OHLQ has launched numerous successful marketing efforts. Wholesale ordering has never been easier for Ohio’s more than 14,000 permit holders, and OHLQ has taken a proactive approach to social responsibility.

As a result of these and additional efforts, Ohio is now ranked second in dollar sales among the 17 control jurisdictions. These best-in-class efforts are being recognized by the spirits industry.

Since the creation of JOBS in 2013, JobsOhio has been funded solely from the profits of sales of spirituous liquor in Ohio, not from taxes. All liquor sales in Ohio occur at private “agencies,” or stores that sell liquor. These include large chain grocery stores, mid-sized regional groceries, and independently owned shops.

“I could not be more proud of this extraordinary honor,” said Jackie DeGenova, DOLC Superintendent. “This is a clear result of our unique partnership and the team that dedicates so much time and effort to its success.”



One of the standout initiatives that propelled OHLQ to this recognition was the Whiskey Gold Rush, launched in May 2023. This first-of-its-kind bottle lottery invited customers to enter for a chance to purchase a bottle of Blanton’s Gold, a highly sought-after whiskey, at one of 101 participating retail locations.

“The collaboration between DOLC and JOBS has been a spectacular success for Ohio, maximizing the revenue that fuels JobsOhio’s economic development efforts,” said Lorraine Terry, Vice President of JOBS. “The Enterprise operates for the betterment of all Ohioans by using the profits from the sale of high-proof liquor in Ohio to fund job creation and bring new capital investment to the state. Cheers to economic prosperity!”

Another initiative that was recognized, Irish Cask and Craft, was OHLQ’s collaboration with Ireland's Bord Bia resulting in the largest-ever collection of craft, limited-production, and single-cask Irish whiskey and gin throughout Ohio. Events held across Ohio attracted members of Ohio’s bar and restaurant communities to sample premium products and connect with distillers and brand ambassadors. More than 20 renowned distilleries participated and connected with nearly 200 on-premise buyers.

Mark McLaughlin, Global Brand Ambassador and Whiskey Specialist at Dead Rabbit Whiskey, said, “The relationships fostered by the Ohio Liquor team through Bord Bia were palpable throughout the event. This success could serve as a compelling case study to replicate across the USA.”

Additional programs and initiatives that aided in OHLQ’s Best of the Best award included the following:

DOLC’s Investigative Services was recognized for stakeholder outreach and providing training to the Ohio Distillers’ Guild earlier this year on compliance and regulations efforts related to Ohio's new Permit & Licensing System (PALs). This system has modernized organizational workflow management by replacing the legacy LITS system, eliminating several manual steps, streamlining the entire process, and decreasing the overall number of steps it takes to issue licenses and permits.

OHLQ’s social responsibility partnerships and activations with Prevention Action Alliance were recognized and highlighted that that social responsibly is woven into everything OHLQ does.

Fair and equitable distribution of highly allocated products while creating engaging experiences was also acknowledged as best-in-class, with a focus on OHLQ Bonus and Surprise Releases.

OHLQ distribution innovation supported the Best-of-the-Best acknowledgment as well, highlighting DHL Supply Chain’s support of several events and product distribution. This was completed with great tact and allowed OHLQ the ability to adapt to different needs of the enterprise.

“OHLQ has had a very successful year thanks to collaboration, hard work, and a commitment to selling high-proof spirits fairly and responsibly,” DeGenova said. “We will continue our work to be a national leader in our operations and continue our efforts for a prosperous Ohio.”

Launched in 2015, the StateWays Best Practices Awards recognize organizations who are leading the spirits industry in innovation, education, and enforcement. Each year, one standout is selected as the overall winner, serving as a model for others to follow. The awards showcase the best parts of beverage alcohol operations in North America. Winning agencies are not only exemplifying excellence in the safe, fair, and legal distribution of spirits, but also demonstrate how their operations support the economy of their state.

OHLQ will be recognized by StateWays at the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) Conference this October in Missoula, Montana, and will be featured in the Fall issue of StateWays magazine. OHLQ has been recognized by StateWays for various programs, having most recently been named the Best of the Best in 2019.

The article is available online: https://stateways.com/2024/09/19/fall-2024/

For more information about OHLQ, visit www.OHLQ.com.

