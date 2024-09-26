Command Alkon to Showcase Cloud Solutions at National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s ConcreteWorks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is pleased to announce its participation in the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association's (NRMCA) ConcreteWorks, taking place from October 10 to October 14, 2024, at the Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado.



“We are excited to attend ConcreteWorks this year,” said Lori Allen, Vice President of Marketing at Command Alkon. “Our team is always pleased to participate in this event with a focus on recognizing the dedicated drivers in our industry and to have personal discussions with leaders on how our cloud technologies can make a difference in their daily operations. We believe that collaboration and knowledge-sharing are key to overcoming industry challenges, and we look forward to engaging with our peers and partners at this exciting event.”

This annual event is a premier gathering for professionals in the ready mix concrete industry, featuring business meetings, educational seminars, and networking opportunities designed to enhance industry knowledge and collaboration. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in equipment and technology within industry, with an exhibition hall showcasing the latest innovations in the industry.

Exhibit Hours:

Saturday, October 12, 2024:

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 13, 2024:

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

4:45 PM – 6:45 PM

Command Alkon will be located at Booth 301, where the company will be showcasing its cloud solutions, including Dispatch, Customer Portal, Material Supply, TrackIt, Load Assurance, all part of the unified Command Cloud experience. Command Alkon will also host a Happy Hour in their booth on Saturday evening where customers can connect, enjoy refreshments, and network with the team.

The highlight of the event will be the 18th Annual National Mixer Driver Championship, where delivery professionals will compete for the prestigious title of "Best of the Best." Industry participants are encouraged to come and support these skilled drivers as they demonstrate their expertise.

For more information about ConcreteWorks, visit the event website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for ready mix and concrete producers, asphalt producers, and aggregate suppliers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. Command Cloud, a next-generation platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com