US Capital Global Engaged by Klynkz to Lead Multi-Million-Dollar Equity Capital Raise

San Francisco, California, USA, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce that Bartrac Inc., doing business as Klynkz (“Klynkz” or the “Company”), has engaged US Capital Global as strategic lead advisor for a potential multi-million-dollar financing initiative. Headquartered in Houston, TX, Klynkz is revolutionizing the Hospitality industry with an innovative, AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered real-time liquor inventory control system.

With global headquarters in San Francisco and principal offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Klynkz’s Inventory-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform addresses the long-standing challenge of Alcohol & Beverage supply management, which has plagued the industry for years. By integrating automated transaction detection, AI, and data analytics, Klynkz offers a cutting-edge solution that tracks inventory changes in real time through their proprietary solution, which significantly improves inventory control, reduces shrinkage, optimizes management time, and improves the overall bottom line.

“With a strong IP portfolio and successful deployments, Klynkz is at the forefront of transforming the Hospitality industry to greater efficency levels,” said Robert A. Conrad, CEO and Founder of Klynkz. “We’ve proudly installed our system with MLB baseball during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and are now expanding our client base. Our technology has not only improved inventory management but also transformed operational efficiency. These achievements are just the beginning as we continue to innovate and expand our reach within the broader Hospitality industry.”

Lisa Terk, Senior Vice President at US Capital Global, expressed her enthusiasm for supporting Klynkz, stating, “Klynkz is pioneering a next-generation approach to the way restaurants, bars, clubs, and hotels manage their beverage inventory, which is a lucrative high-margin business. The Company is a leader in the Hospitality transformation with their unique comprehensive inventory platform solution. Their timely IP portfolio offers significant patent protection, further solidifying their position as a leader in this space. We’re proud to support a company that is enhancing operational efficiency and driving value for its clients and stakeholders.

About Klynkz

Klynkz, based in Houston, TX, offers the hospitality industry the first real-time liquor inventory management system. The Company’s Inventory-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform combines IoT (Internet of Things) sensing, mobile device applications, AI, and cloud-based analytics to monitor and manage alcohol inventory in real time. By tackling comprehensive inventory management, Klynkz helps businesses streamline operations, reduce losses, and boost profitability. With a strong portfolio of patented technologies and successful deployments, Klynkz is leading the way in modernizing inventory control. To learn more, please visit www.klynkz.com.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global or this engagement, email Lisa Terk, Senior Vice President, at lterk@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1026.

