Porsche Cars Canada announces Trevor Arthur as its new President and CEO

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) announced today the appointment of Trevor Arthur as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2024.

Arthur brings considerable automotive business management experience to lead Porsche’s continued growth in Canada, as the subsidiary’s new President and CEO. He comes back to his home country following a period of eight years as Vice President, Area West, at Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA). He joined the brand in 2008 as a regional manager for PCL and then held the role of Sales Director until 2016.

Before his time with Porsche, Arthur previously worked in sales and service with two other automotive brands in Canada. He received a diploma in Business Administration, Automotive Marketing from Georgian College in Barrie, Ontario.

Trevor Arthur succeeds John Cappella who has been at the helm of the Canadian subsidiary since September 2022. Under Mr. Cappella’s leadership, PCL has grown its sales to pass the 10,000-unit threshold for the first time and reach its highest annual level in 2023. In addition, he oversaw the construction of its first-ever Porsche Experience Centre slated to open in the Greater Toronto Area later this year. John Cappella has taken over as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at PCNA.

A successor for Trevor Arthur’s former role as Vice President, Area West, at Porsche Cars North America will be announced in due course.

