Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 September 2024 to 25 September 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 13 600 shares during the period from 19 September 2024 to 25 September 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 September 2024 to 25 September 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 September 2024 600 36.75 36.80 36.70 22 050 20 September 2024 4 300 36.29 36.70 35.96 156 047 23 September 2024 1 500 35.78 35.90 35.64 53 670 24 September 2024 600 36.25 36.30 36.20 21 750 25 September 2024 6 600 35.71 36.00 35.40 235 686 Total 13 600 489 203





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 September 2024 3 400 36.96 37.10 36.82 125 664 20 September 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 23 September 2024 659 35.94 36.00 35.90 23 684 24 September 2024 2 041 36.45 36.60 36.24 74 394 25 September 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 6 100 223 743

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 44 368 shares.

On 25 September 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 856 497 own shares, or 3.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

