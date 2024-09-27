Urea Industry Research 2024 with Forecasts to 2030 - Russia and India to Lead Capacity Additions

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urea Market (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.













The global urea market has experienced steady and consistent growth, with projections indicating a healthy 2% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Asia continues to dominate as the largest consumer of urea globally, driving much of the demand in the market.

The report provides an in-depth demand and supply analysis of urea by key countries, offering insights into regional market dynamics. It includes a breakdown of urea demand and supply by type, highlighting different market segments. Details of upcoming capacity additions by key countries are also outlined, showcasing potential expansions in urea production. Information on upcoming propylene projects is also included, providing a broader context for related industries.













Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Asian Countries to be the Key Demand Drivers

China to Dominate Global Urea Supply

Urea - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows

Russia and India to Lead Global Urea Capacity Additions

Agriculture Industry to Drive the Upcoming Capacity Additions

Key Urea Projects Globally

Key Upcoming Urea Projects

