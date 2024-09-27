G2 Names INE 2024 Enterprise and Small Business Leader

CARY, N.C., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, a global leader in networking and cybersecurity training and certifications, is proud to announce they have earned 14 awards in G2’s Fall 2024 Report, including “Fastest Implementation” and “Most Implementable,” which highlight INE’s superior performance relative to competitors.

“Best hands-on and real world scenario based curriculum,” raves small business user Satvik V. in a recent 5-star review. ”Their dedication towards improving the curriculum and providing the best learning experience is the best thing and I would rate 10/10.”

G2 calculates rankings using a proprietary algorithm sourced from verified reviews of actual product users and is a trusted review source for thousands of organizations around the world. Its recognition of INE’s strong performance in enterprise, small business, and global impact for technical training showcases the depth and breadth of INE’s online learning library.

“At INE, we are driven not just by our achievements, but by our mission to equip professionals and enterprises with the skills necessary to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE. “Our commitment goes beyond winning awards; it’s about forging a pathway that prepares our clients to face future challenges head-on. By consistently updating and expanding our training modules, we ensure that every course reflects the latest in technology and security practices. This approach helps us empower organizations across the globe to build a resilient, well-prepared workforce capable of turning potential threats into opportunities for growth and innovation."

INE’s G2 Fall 2024 Report highlights include:

Fastest Implementation : Online Course Providers

: Online Course Providers Most Implementable : Online Course Providers

: Online Course Providers Leader : Europe, Asia, and Asia Pacific Online Course Providers

: Europe, Asia, and Asia Pacific Online Course Providers High Performer : India, Asia Technical Skills Development

: India, Asia Technical Skills Development Small Business High Performer : Asia Pacific Online Course Providers

: Asia Pacific Online Course Providers Small Business Leader : Online Course Providers

: Online Course Providers Enterprise Leader : Online Course Providers

: Online Course Providers Momentum Leader : Online Course Providers

: Online Course Providers Leader : Online Course Providers

: Online Course Providers Small Business High Performer : Technical Skills Development

: Technical Skills Development High Performer: Technical Skills Development



“The flexibility to learn at one's own pace, coupled with the ability to access a vast library of resources anytime, anywhere, makes INE an ideal platform for both students and professionals looking to advance their skills or transition into new tech roles,” writes Oussama E., another small business user.

This fall, the prestigious SC Awards recognized INE Security, INE’s cybersecurity-specific training, as the Best IT Security-Related Training Program. This designation further underscores INE Security’s role as a frontrunner in cybersecurity training for businesses, providing the tools and knowledge essential for tackling today’s complex cyber threats.

Earlier this year, the Global InfoSec Awards presented INE Security with 4 awards at RSAC 2024, including:

Best Product - Cybersecurity Education for Enterprises

Most Innovative - Cybersecurity Education for SMBs

Publisher’s Choice - Cybersecurity Training

Cutting Edge - Cybersecurity Training Videos

Combined, these accolades highlight INE's leadership in delivering innovative and effective networking and cybersecurity education across various market segments, including enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses.

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

