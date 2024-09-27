Global Microscope Camera Market: USD 191 million in 2024 to USD 278 million by 2029, CAGR 7.8% | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microscope camera market forecasted to transform from USD 191 million in 2024 to USD 278 million by 2029, driven by a CAGR of 7.8%. The increase in chronic diseases and technological advancements drive this growth, particularly in emerging regions like Asia Pacific due to high growth potential. Key challenges include high production and maintenance costs, although advancements in CMOS sensors and the demand for high-resolution cameras are notable trends. The market is segmented by type (color vs. monochrome), sensor type (CMOS vs. CCD), resolution (SD vs. HD), application (e.g., pharmaceutical research), and end-user (e.g., pharmaceutical companies). North America dominates the market, with significant players including Leica Microsystems, Nikon, and Carl Zeiss.

Based on the camera type, the microscope camera market is segmented into monochrome and color cameras. Color cameras can produce color images much more quickly and efficiently than monochrome cameras, which requires additional hardware and multiple images to be acquired to produce a color image. Also, molecular analysis using colored reagents or involving colored outputs needs a color microscope camera. All these factors contribuye to this segment holding the larger market share in 2023.

Based on sensor type, the microscope camera market is segmented into complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) sensors and charge-coupled device (CCD) sensors. CMOS had a larger share in 2023 owing to having advanced features such as low noise, ultra-high sensitivity with better and more reliable image quality. CMOS image sensors have several advantages over CCD sensors, such as low power consumption, ease of integration, faster frame rate, and lower manufacturing cost.

Based on resolution, the microscope camera market is segmented into standard-definition and high-definition cameras. The high-definition cameras segment dominated the market in 2023, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This segment is also expected to register a higher CAGR than the SD cameras segment in the next five years. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the greater demand for HD cameras and the significant requirement for high-quality images in medical specialties.

Based on applications, the microscope camera market is segmented into live cell imaging, pathology, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical research, and other applications. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical research segment commanded the largest share of 45% in 2023, followed by live cell imaging with a market share. The large share is due to the increased utilization of microscope cameras for mechanical characterization, biomarker research, and protein structures.

Based on end users, the microscope camera market can be categorized into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, hospital & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users (CROs, diagnostic centers, blood banks, and forensic laboratories). Biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest share as microscope cameras are a basic requirement for Research, drug profiling, formulation, and production with the use of microscopes in stages in pharmaceutical drug development.

The global genotyping assay market is segmented into six major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and GCC Countries. North America accounted for the largest share of the microscope camera market. The dominant position of this regional segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced products, the availability of government and public funding for life science and biomedical research projects, the growing applications of cameras in diagnostic labs, increasing investments in DNA-based testing, and the presence of leading market players in the region.

The major players in this market are Leica Microsystems, Inc. (Danaher Corporation) (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), and EVIDENT (Japan), Jenoptik AG (Germany), Hamamatsu Photonics KK (Japan), Basler AG (Germany), Excelitas Technologies Corp. (US), Thorlabs, Inc. (US), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Andor Technology (Oxford Instruments) (Ireland), Spot Imaging (US), Euromex Microscopen BV (Netherlands), Motic (China), Dino-Lite Microscope (AnMo Electronics Corporation) (Taiwan), Meiji Techno Co. (Japan), Labomed Inc. (US), DeltaPix (Denmark), Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV (Netherlands), XIMEA Gmbh (Germany), Dage-MTI (US), GT Vision Ltd. (UK), Tucsen Photonics Co. (China) and Raptor Photonics (Ireland).

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation) (US)

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation) (US) held the leading position in the microscope camera market in 2023, with a share of 17.8%. The firm’s leading position in this market is attributed to its wide product portfolio, including color and monochrome microscope cameras in CCD, CMOS, and sCMOS sensor types, along with HD and UHD resolution. The company has a wide geographic presence spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company focuses on launching new products and entering partnerships and collaborations with other players to sustain its leading position in the market.

Nikon Corporation (Japan)

Nikon Corporation (Japan) held the second position in the genotyping market, with a share of 15.3% in 2023. The company's area of expertise is the manufacture of optics, microscopes, cameras, and image goods. It offers a wide variety of cameras, microscopes, and other optical devices used in medical imaging for support, diagnosis, research, and training. The company focuses on strengthening its position by entering into numerous agreements and partnerships with other small players and launching new products to strengthen its product portfolio in the market.

