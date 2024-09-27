SYLA Reports First-Half 2024 Financial and Operational Results

TOKYO, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, reported its interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



Operational Highlights to Date in 2024:

● Entered into a capital and business alliance agreement with CUMICA CORPORATION (formerly RIBERESUTE CORPORATION) and became the largest shareholder. ● Subscribed to a third-party allotment of new shares issued by CUMICA CORPORATION (formerly RIBERESUTE CORPORATION). ● Announced mid-term revenue targets and a growth strategy centered on M&A. ● Announced an interim dividend of ¥100 per share (approximately $0.68 per share at August 20, 2024 exchange rate of $1.00 = ¥146.47; 1 share = 100 ADRs). ● Announced the development of an ultra-luxurious residence, THE SYLA SHIBUYA-TOMIGAYA. ● Completed construction of the Company’s first office building, SYLA TOYOCHO. ● Announced a ¥96 million gain on sale of investment securities. ● The membership of an online AI rental brokerage service, ietty, surpassed 400,000. ● The average occupancy rate for the SYFORME series of original brand condominiums in the first half of 2024 was 99.80%. ● Rimawari-kun’s gross merchandise volume (total amount raised by Rimawari-kun, hereinafter “GMV”) surpassed ¥7.5 billion (approximately $46.61 million based on an exchange rate of $1.00 = ¥160.88 on June 28, 2024). ● Subsidiary SYLA Solar announced issuance of series 1 bond of ¥50 million. ● Subsidiary SYLA Solar announced a comprehensive business alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE Inc. ● Subsidiary SYLA Solar announced a business alliance with ABILITY LTD., a supplier of hydrogen cartridges. ● Subsidiary SYLA Solar launched on-site PPA business.

Management Commentary

“We achieved a 13% revenue increase for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023,” said Chairman, Founder, and CEO Hiroyuki Sugimoto. “Our growth strategy is delivering solid results, creating a positive impact across the entire business. We also anticipate the completion of nine new projects in the second half of 2024, which we expect will boost our gross profit.

Additionally, through the third-party allotment of new shares issued by CUMICA CORPORATION, our partnership is further strengthened, enhancing synergies with our development business in the coming fiscal year and beyond. Meanwhile, our real estate crowdfunding business continues to perform well, with steady growth in GMV (gross merchandise volume).

As part of our ongoing growth strategy, we will actively seek M&A opportunities to expand our market presence and enhance competitiveness. We remain committed to staying on track with our second-half progress, achieving diversified growth.”

First-Half 2024 Financial Results:

Results compare the six months ended June 30, 2024, to the six months ended June 30, 2023, unless otherwise indicated. Results below are for SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. on a consolidated basis.

● Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024, increased to ¥10,564,041 thousand ($65.7 million based on an exchange rate of $1.00 = ¥160.88 on June 30, 2024, hereinafter the same) from ¥9,318,404 thousand ($57.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was attributable to an increase of ¥4,595,491 thousand ($28.6 million) in real estate sales, with 162 units sold during the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 110 units during the six months ended June 30, 2023, as well as the sales of two entire buildings. On the other hand, sales of large-scale development sites decreased by ¥3,527,071 thousand ($21.9 million). In the renewable energy sector, solar power plant sales increased by ¥303,171 thousand ($1.9 million). On July 1, 2024, SYLA Solar absorbed renewable data center company (SYLA Biotech Co., Ltd.) to further grow its business and enhance corporate value by leveraging internal resources and sales channels. ● Gross profit decreased to ¥1,944,954 thousand ($12.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from ¥2,340,856 thousand ($14.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Despite an increase in the number of units and buildings sold, this was offset by a decline in large-scale development site sales that reduced our gross profit. ● Total operating expenses decreased to ¥1,750,353 thousand ($10.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from ¥1,906,117 thousand ($11.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease mainly consists of a ¥295,729 thousand ($1.8 million) decrease in legal and professional expenses and consulting fees including the costs for IPO to NASDAQ as well as listing maintenance costs, including audit expenses and legal fees for compliance with disclosure requirements and related matters. This decrease is offset by an increase of ¥84,648 thousand ($0.5 million) in personnel expenses due to hiring for future business expansion. ● Net loss attributable to SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. was ¥67,257 thousand ($0.4 million) (¥255.99 ($1.59) per basic and diluted share) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income attributable to SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. of ¥249,979 thousand ($1.6 million) (¥1,002.63 ($6.23) per basic share and ¥834.02 ($5.18) per diluted share) for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Despite an increase of ¥96,162 thousand ($0.6 million) in gains from the sale of investment securities classified as other income, the net income decreased due to higher interest expenses resulting from increased borrowings for real estate development expenditures and investments aimed at business expansion. ● As of June 30, 2024, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. had ¥2,381,394 thousand ($14.8 million) in cash and cash equivalents.

About SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”) owns and operates the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, as well as high net worth individuals. SYLA’s mission is to democratize real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. SYLA is engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at https://syla-tech.jp/en .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

SYLA TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Japanese Yen (“JPY”), except for share data)

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,381,394 4,017,311 Restricted cash 455,330 569,469 Term deposits 288,741 233,505 Short-term investments - 89,482 Accounts receivable, net 141,935 162,690 Inventories, net 25,001,539 16,849,935 Prepaid expenses, net 441,241 357,104 Other current assets, net 182,518 304,271 Total current assets 28,892,698 22,583,767 Non-current assets Restricted cash, non-current 2,667 25,180 Long-term deposits 70,557 9,300 Long-term investments, net 2,642,748 490,437 Property, plant and equipment, net 11,635,956 11,889,701 Solar power systems, net 582,751 476,778 Intangible assets, net 127,325 133,226 Goodwill 730,776 730,776 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,293,147 2,409,255 Finance lease right-of-use assets 11,004 11,980 Other assets, net 1,393,372 1,324,027 Total non-current assets 19,490,303 17,500,660 TOTAL ASSETS 48,383,001 40,084,427 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 322,650 559,420 Accrued liabilities 163,185 277,425 Short-term loans 2,378,800 1,692,599 Current portion of long-term loans 9,443,778 7,243,022 Current portion of long-term bonds 88,454 107,601 Deferred revenue 50,427 165,262 Income tax payables 182,423 466,872 Operating lease liabilities, current 412,049 433,725 Finance lease liabilities, current 3,647 4,158 Other current liabilities 776,069 1,047,016 Total current liabilities 13,821,482 11,997,100 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans 20,579,315 14,308,136 Long-term bonds 113,228 97,549 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,849,266 1,958,689 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 7,571 8,040 Other liabilities 516,746 534,228 Total non-current liabilities 23,066,126 16,906,642 TOTAL LIABILITIES 36,887,608 28,903,742 EQUITY Capital stock (900,000 shares authorized, 265,543 and 260,891 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, with no stated value) 114,001 100,000 Capital surplus 5,078,338 4,988,126 Treasury stock, at cost (357 and 142 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) (22,828) (13,631) Retained earnings 3,299,652 3,413,644 Total SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.’s equity 8,469,163 8,488,139 Noncontrolling interests 3,026,230 2,692,546 TOTAL EQUITY 11,495,393 11,180,685 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 48,383,001 40,084,427

SYLA TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of JPY, except for share and per share data)