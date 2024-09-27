Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon”)

Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular

27 September 2024 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) will hold a special meeting of shareholders at the Conrad Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Ireland on 29 October 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Dublin time). A complete notice and related documents are now available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com and are being sent to shareholders of record as at 19 September 2024.

Falcon will conduct a Q&A via the Investor Meet Company platform later that day for those unable to attend the meeting in person, details will be announced in due course.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Joint Broker) Neil McDonald / Adam Rae +44 131 220 9771 Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker) Peter Krens +44 20 7186 9033

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

