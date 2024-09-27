HTVRONT Is to Celebrate Its Fall Sale with up to 30% OFF

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTVRONT, a premier online platform for intelligent and better-valued handicraft machines and materials, announces its exclusive selection of bundles of flagship heat presses and accessories on the 2024 Fall Sale, also known as the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Offering exceptional discounts, HTVRONT is about to become a top destination for crafters looking to save on everyday DIY expenses and special occasions.





In celebration, HTVRONT is about to offer exclusive discounts on its top products from September 23 to October 17, 2024. This limited-time event provides its customers with excellent savings on cutting-edge crafting solutions designed to streamline various creative activities, from the efficient and hottest machines of HTVRONT Hat Heat Press, Auto Heat Press, and the newest multifunctional one, Mini Heat Press 3 in dual-platen design, to its prevalent vinyl materials.

Given that the need for handmade innovations is getting more extensive than merely shirt DIY, HTVRONT targets to help boost and inspire craft lovers with more surprising angles via a bunch of exclusively designed machines. This HTVRONT Hat Heat Press and Mini Heat Press 3, which were born to broaden crafters’ views of fashion and dressing style, both come in a unique heat plate for designing a diversity of substrates not limited to hats, shoes, mugs, and more.

In contrast to current hat heat presses on the market, the HTVRONT Hat Heat Press combines an easy-to-recognize screen and flexible heat setting buttons, significantly improving the success rate of different hat creations. Packed with a set of popular heat transfer vinyl in 47 assorted colors, consumers are allowed to enjoy the machine-and-material bundle at $84.78, 20% OFF the list price during the warm-up period, or even $74.19, 30% OFF that on October 8.





Moreover, HTVRONT Mini Heat Press 3, the industry-first mini heat press machine with a 2-in-1 heat plate, will be celebrated with a wholly 20% discount alongside the ace automated product implementing one-click start, HTVRONT Auto Heat Press. The entire machine bundle will be released at $225.59, compared to the original price of $281.99, providing extended crafting power for both ambitious, tiny, and hard-to-reach areas.

“For those who look for brands that explore users’ deeper creative demands and develop crafter-centric and smart DIY products at accessible prices, they can look no further than HTVRONT. We will tap into every chance to give back the strong support and love for our customers and commit to offering better services,” said Cindy Wang, HTVRONT’s sales manager in charge of the Amazon department.

This fall sale offer will be released on both the official website and Amazon as a great perk for a wider range of consumers.





