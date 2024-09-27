Treat Your Family to Halloween Fun at Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts Nationwide

Off-season deals available on camping and glamping cabins, RV sites

Last-minute theme weekend reservations available

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts nationwide are being transformed into mystical Halloween wonderlands, filled with scary and not-so-scary activities and special events. Along with full schedules of special Halloween activities, many locations are offering fall promotions on camping and glamping cabins as well as on RV sites.





Jellystone Park locations are renowned for their attractions such as pools and water slides, mini golf, and jumping pillows, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. With more than 75 franchised locations in the U.S. and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

Jellystone Park’s Halloween-themed weekends typically include trick-or-treating, magic pumpkin patches, wagon rides, dance parties, Halloween-themed arts and crafts, haunted houses or haunted trails, and cabin and RV site decorating contests.

Parents are encouraged to book now as Halloween weekends often sell out. Visit www.jellystonepark.com to find locations and make reservations. Many Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts also post themed weekend schedules and details on social media.

According to Jellystone Park, fall camping, glamping and RVing offer a great value. “All the fun is included in a cabin or RV site rental,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. “Camping and glamping cabins typically cost about the same as a standard hotel room. For RVers, a fall visit is a great way to get more use from a motorhome or camper.”

Hershenson added that autumn is a favorite time to camp for many families, not only because of fall and Halloween special events, but also cooler weather. “Many of our locations are in areas of the country that offer spectacular fall color, making them the perfect place for weekend getaways.”

Numerous Jellystone Park locations offer fall and off-season promotions and discounts, such as buy one cabin night and get one free, discounts on multi-night stays and free RV storage during the week when booking multiple weekends. Check each Jellystone Park location’s website or social media accounts for money-saving offers. Homeschool families may be able to take advantage of discounted weekday stays.

