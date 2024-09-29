Discover the AI2 (Flourishing AI) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that AI2 (Flourishing AI) will be listed on XT Exchange. The AI2/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (DeFi). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit : 18:00 on September 26, 2024 (UTC+8)

: 18:00 on September 26, 2024 (UTC+8) Trading : 18:00 on September 27, 2024 (UTC+8)

: 18:00 on September 27, 2024 (UTC+8) Withdrawal: 18:00 on September 28, 2024 (UTC+8)







About AI2 (Flourishing AI)

Flourishing AI ($AI2) is a deflationary utility token that fuels the Flourishing AI platform, offering advanced AI-driven tools for cryptocurrency trading, portfolio management, and crypto onramp services. As a pioneering company in the AI crypto space, it is profitable with no debts. Initially, the token had a maximum supply of 55 million, now reduced to 36 million after buying and burning 19 million tokens from the open market; further supply reductions occur when tokens are bought and burned through their on-ramp, getcryptofast.com (formerly Uplink). The $AI token, live on five blockchains, grants access to AI-based services like predictive analytics, risk management, and real-time trading tools through their telegram bot @flourishingcryptobot. Flourishing AI is backed by fully doxxed veteran entrepreneurs and seasoned professionals in AI, fintech, payment processing, and algorithmic trading.

Website: https://www.flourishingai.com

Blockchain Browser: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6ab4ce36260f201e4e2391eca2fd7538f71e4131

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

