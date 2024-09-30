The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|2,715,553
|542.95
|1,474,418,891
|23 September 2024
|829
|520.36
|431,380
|24 September 2024
|371
|521.60
|193,513
|25 September 2024
|138
|521.00
|71,898
|26 September 2024
|56
|533.62
|29,883
|27 September 2024
|60
|531.92
|31,915
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,717,007
|542.94
|1,475,177,479
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,717,007 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.23% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
