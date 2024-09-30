Leapmotor International Opens Orders in Europe for Affordable, High-Tech T03 City Car and C10 SUV Electric Vehicles

Leapmotor International is harnessing Chinese engineering, innovation and vertical integration to offer affordable electric vehicle mobility worldwide

Consumers can now order Leapmotor T03 and C10 vehicles in Europe via designated Stellantis brand dealers

Leapmotor International joint venture between Stellantis and Leapmotor is focused on growing global sales of high-tech, cost-efficient Chinese new energy vehicles (NEVs)

Leapmotor vehicles are engineered to offer performance advantages and enhanced affordability vs. competing Chinese vehicles, starting with Europe

Launch of Leapmotor vehicles in Europe complements the vehicle portfolio of Stellantis brands and furthers the Company’s commitment to clean, safe and affordable mobility





AMSTERDAM, September 30, 2024 - Designated Stellantis brand vehicle dealers throughout Europe are now playing a greater role in offering consumers clean, safe and affordable mobility by taking orders for Leapmotor fully electric vehicles, with deliveries set for later this year.

The launch of dealer orders is a milestone for Leapmotor International, the 51:49 joint venture between Stellantis and Leapmotor that is focused on growing global sales of high-tech, cost-efficient Chinese new energy vehicles (NEVs) outside of Greater China. The milestone was achieved in just under one year since the joint venture was formed, concurrent with Stellantis investing €1.5 billion to acquire approximately 21% of Leapmotor.

“This unique partnership in the automotive industry offers European buyers access to advanced, high-value BEV technology, bolstered by the organizational and retail support of Stellantis for a customer-focused ownership experience that sets Leapmotor International apart from other Chinese competitors,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “Thanks to the powerful Stellantis parts distribution system, Leapmotor’s customers will benefit from an unrivaled level of service, which is an important differentiator. We have created a very efficient partnership with Leapmotor that is designed to bring value to our European customers first and to our long-term sustainability.”

“Leapmotor is a technology-focused company dedicated to R&D and vertical integration. We aim to utilize our technological and scalability advantages to collaborate with Stellantis, offering consumers worldwide accessible, high quality electric mobility solutions,” said Leapmotor Founder, Chairman and CEO Zhu Jiangming.

Initial markets for Leapmotor vehicles in Europe will be Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxemburg, Malta, The Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Leapmotor International plans to expand distribution to Middle East & Africa (Israel and overseas French territories), Asia Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia and Nepal), and South America (Brazil and Chile) from Q4 this year.

Leapmotor launches with two fully equipped models in Europe:

The T03, a 5-door A-segment compact car with 265 km of range (WLTP) and the interior space of a B-segment. T03 will be offered starting from 18.900 euros available now. *

The C10, a D-segment SUV with 420 km of range (WLTP) and best-in-class safety, an intelligent user experience, and premium levels of comfort. It uses Leapmotor’s LEAP 3.0 architecture with a centrally integrated electronic configuration, the Cell-to-Chassis system, and a smart cockpit. C10 SUV will be available from 36.400 euros and planned to arrive at respective dealerships in-October. *

Both Leapmotor vehicles offer state-of-the-art electric technologies and high levels of performance, efficiency, safety and range at affordable prices, enabled by the Chinese automaker’s high degree of in-house engineering capability and vertical integration. Looking ahead, Leapmotor International plans to launch a new vehicle each year for the next three years.

Leapmotor International is targeting Chinese brand vehicles with its offerings. The launch of Leapmotor vehicles in Europe complements and broadens the portfolio of Stellantis brands to cover a full range of customer needs and price points. Alongside this strategic move, Stellantis remains committed to an “asset-light” business model for its foreign brands in China.

