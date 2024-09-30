European Medical Device & Diagnostics Regulatory, Compliance, Post-Market Surveillance and Vigilance In-Person Conference (Dusseldorf, Germany - November 4-5, 2024)

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Medical Device & Diagnostics Regulatory, Compliance, Post-Market Surveillance and Vigilance Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the heart of Dusseldorf, Germany, the European Medical Device & Diagnostics Regulatory, Compliance, Post-Market Surveillance and Vigilance Conference is set to unfold on the 4th and 5th of November 2024.

This pivotal event gathers professionals, experts, and thought leaders from the healthcare industry, providing a comprehensive platform to explore and navigate the evolving landscape of post-market surveillance and vigilance in medical devices and diagnostics.

As the global healthcare sector continues to witness rapid advancements and innovation, ensuring the safety, efficacy, and regulatory compliance of medical devices and diagnostics becomes increasingly crucial. The upcoming conference stands as a beacon for professionals seeking to deepen their understanding of post-market surveillance and vigilance, exchange insights, and foster collaboration to enhance the overall quality and safety of healthcare practices.

Why Attend?

Cutting-Edge Insights: Attendees will gain access to the latest and most relevant insights into post-market surveillance and vigilance in the medical device and diagnostics industry. The conference will feature thought leaders and experts sharing cutting-edge information.

Agenda:





Day 1

08:15 - 08:55 Registration

08:55 - 09:00 Welcome note

09:00 - 09:10 Opening Remarks from the Chairperson

ADAPTING REGULATIONS AND APPLICATIONS FOR THE CHANGING MEDICAL DEVICE LANDSCAPE

09:10 - 09:40 Keynote Presentation - EU MDR Extension: A Comprehensive Analysis

09:40 - 10:10 The Interplay of Clinical Evaluation: Creating Harmony from Complexity

Heidi Naderi, Principal Regulatory Consultant, Board-Level Strategic Advisor,, External Partner, Lecturer, Compliant Medical Devices Ltd, EU Notified Body, EU and Saudi Medical Device Law.

10:10 - 10:40 Software as a Medical Device

Zubeyde Kul, Regulatory and Quality Compliance Manager, MDV Europe

10:40 - 11:30 Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings

11:30 - 11:50 Navigating EU MDR: Key Mistakes to Avoid in Your Technical File Submission

Karandeep Singh Badwal, Founder, QRA Medical

11:50 - 12:20 CERTIFYING THE FUTURE OF MIDICAL DEVICES

Regulatory Compliance and Updates

Heidi Naderi, Principal Regulatory Consultant, Board-Level Strategic Advisor,, External Partner, Lecturer, Compliant Medical Devices Ltd, EU Notified Body, EU and Saudi Medical Device Law.

12:20 - 12:40 Martin King

Martin King, QA/RA Business Enabler, ISO Lead Auditor

12:40 - 13:00 Impact of the EU MDR and IVDR on Post-Market Surveillance Strategies

Luigi Cipolleschi, Quality Assurance Manager, Biochemical Systems International S.p.A.

13:00 - 14:00 Lunch and Poster Presentation | One-on-One Networking Meetings

14:00 - 14:30 Driving Regulatory Excellence: Innovations in PMO Practices" detailing the below topics:

Reina Kahwaji, Regulatory Affairs PMO, EMEA Emerging Markets, Zimmer Biomet

14:30 - 15:00 Achieving Compliance Harmony Across Global Markets in Post-Market Surveillance

15:00 - 15:50 Afternoon Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings

15:50 - 16:20 ADAPTING AND INTERPRETING THE NEW REGULATORY CHANGES

Strategy for Regulatory compliance of orphan devices for MDR

Anja Wiersma, Managing Director and Senior Consultant, QARA manager Ad Interim, mi-CE consultancy IVD, PamGene International B.V.

16:20 - 16:50 Environmental Product Compliance and Regulatory Intelligence for Medical Devices

Harish Chengalvala, RA Professional Environmental Compliance and Regulatory Intelligence, Thermo Fisher Scientific

16:50 - 17:20 Panel Discussion - How have companies organized to best deal with regulatory changes?

17:20 - 17:30 Closing Remarks from the Chairperson

17:30 - 17:30 Drinks Reception & Networking

Day 2

08:15 - 08:55 Registration

08:55 - 09:00 Welcome note

09:00 - 09:10 Opening Remarks from the Chairperson

09:10 - 09:40 INSIGHTS AND ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH SEAMLESS MANUFACTURING

09:40 - 10:10 Industry Perspective: Navigating Obligations, Assessments, and Implementation"

10:10 - 10:40 Efficient Data Collection Strategies for European Medical Device Post-Market Surveillance

10:40 - 11:30 Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings

11:30 - 11:50 What is proactive PMS?

Marco Heim, Senior Manager Post Market Analytics | Global Patient Health & Regulatory Compliance,, KARL STORZ

11:50 - 12:20 Evolving Landscape of Clinical Evaluation: Insights and Strategies

12:20 - 12:40 Classifying and Certifying Substance-Based Medical Devices

DECODING THE MDR REQUIREMENTS

12:40 - 13:00 Delve into the 2022 Amendments to ISO 10993-18:2020 (ISO 10993-18:2020/Amd 1:2022)

13:00 - 14:00 Lunch and Poster Presentation | One-on-One Networking Meetings

14:00 - 14:30 Synergizing Teams: Integrating Clinical Affairs, Risk Management, and Regulatory Affairs for Effective Post-Market Surveillance

14:30 - 15:00 Compliance Demystified: Addressing MDR Requirements for CMR/ED Substances

15:00 - 15:50 Chemical Characterization of Medical Devices: Overcoming Challenges and Enhancing Regulatory Confidence

15:50 - 16:00 Closing Remarks from the Chairperson

Speakers

Federica Malvaso, Post Market Surveillance Lead, Lima Corporate

Anja Wiersma, Managing Director and Senior Consultant, QARA manager Ad Interim, mi-CE consultancy IVD, PamGene International B.V.

Amal Peter, Regulatory Affairs Manager, MT Promedt Consulting GmbH

Zubeyde Kul, Regulatory and Quality Compliance Manager, MDV Europe

Emmanuelle Whitbeck, Head of Business Development & Marketing, Tilak Healthcare

Youmna Abboud, Regulatory Compliance Specialist | ISO | Regulatory Intelligence | RAPS Member, Zimmer Biomet

Giulia Girola, Regulatory Affairs Specialist, Materialise

Leon Doorn, Chair, NEN

Stuart Angell, Managing Director, IVDeology Ltd

Vaso Basinou, Clinical Evaluator and Project Manager (Clinical/Medical/Regulatory Affairs) Clinical Evaluator and Project Manager (Clinical/Medical/Regulatory Affairs), Bactiguard AB

Karandeep Singh Badwal, Founder, QRA Medical

Marta Carnielli, Head of Certification IVD, TUV SUD

Reina Kahwaji, Regulatory Affairs PMO, EMEA Emerging Markets, Zimmer Biomet

Luigi Cipolleschi, Quality Assurance Manager, Biochemical Systems International S.p.A.

Heidi Naderi, Principal Regulatory Consultant, Board-Level Strategic Advisor,, External Partner, Lecturer, Compliant Medical Devices Ltd, EU Notified Body, EU and Saudi Medical Device Law.

Martin King, QA/RA Business Enabler, ISO Lead Auditor

Ulla Gertig, Senior Consultant | Medical devices | Regulatory Affairs, AKRA TEAM GmbH

Carmen Martin, CEO & Founder | Principal consultant, CMG MedDev | MD, IVD, MDSW

Marco Heim, Senior Manager Post Market Analytics | Global Patient Health & Regulatory Compliance,, KARL STORZ

Harish Chengalvala, RA Professional Environmental Compliance and Regulatory Intelligence, Thermo Fisher Scientific

