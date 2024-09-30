Dr. Alejandro Duarte joins SEDA Expert’s Risk Management and Algorithmic Trading Expert Witness Practice

New York, NY, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Dr. Alejandro Duarte joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Alejandro has extensive experience with trading and modelling in a variety of different use cases,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Dr. Alejandro Duarte is a seasoned professional with a wealth of hands-on expertise in trading, hedging, risk management, and quantitative modelling across diverse asset classes. His career spans the design and development of sophisticated analytics and tools, culminating in his recent focus on algorithmic electronic trading systems.

Dr. Alejandro Duarte is a highly experienced professional in trading, quantitative modeling, and risk management, with a distinguished career at major financial institutions. As a former member of the Strats team and Electronic Trading Risk and Controls expert at Deutsche Bank, he was instrumental in helping design and implement market conduct risk management frameworks for algorithmic trading systems. His work involved the deep assessment of algorithmic trading platforms, where he identified potential risks and proposed appropriate remediation actions. In addition, Dr. Duarte proposed innovative techniques to improve the risk management framework, including scorecard-based risk assessment and monitoring systems for improving the consistency and efficiency of risk assessments. His role also included pioneering the use of natural language processing to monitor trading documentation for signs of risky behavior.

Dr. Duarte’s extensive career includes leadership roles at other major firms such as Citadel, Morgan Stanley, and Standard Chartered Bank, where he was responsible for developing cross-asset trading strategies, algorithmic trading systems, and risk management frameworks. At Citadel, he worked closely with portfolio managers to design systematic trading strategies that exploited global market opportunities, while at Morgan Stanley, he developed trading system prototypes for emerging market bonds trading that were later incorporated into the bank’s official credit trading system, and prototypes for developing data-driven cross-asset trading strategies.Dr. Duarte also served as a Director at Berkeley Research Group, providing expert consulting in litigation cases involving market manipulation, regulatory investigations, and valuation disputes. His quantitative expertise in modeling large data sets and conducting economic damage analyses made him a sought-after advisor in cases related to FX benchmark manipulation, derivatives market investigations, and liquidity modeling. Dr. Alejandro Duarte also conducted code reviews of electronic market making trading systems in the context of regulatory investigations.

Dr. Alejandro Duarte holds a PhD in Mathematical Physics from the Balseiro Institute at the Argentine Atomic Energy Commission, with a focus on nonlinear dynamics and time-series modeling. He also earned a Master’s degree in Operations Research from Cornell University and completed a postgraduate program in Algorithmic Trading at Oxford University. A Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Duarte has authored numerous publications in leading scientific journals.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.