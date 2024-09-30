Play to earn in Etaku - where Ecchi art meets Web3 gaming

New York City, NY, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etaku, described as a paradise of Ecchi fantasy, brings a one-of-a-kind experience for Anime and Ecchi lovers. With the production of decentralized applications on blockchain, Etaku is committed to create a platform where anime and crypto enthusiasts can connect and interact.



Etaku is an immersive platform, a perfect haven for anime and ecchi enthusiasts. It offers a rich world that merges fantasy with anime. Players can now take character customization to the next level, with many new in-game quests; thanks to the latest updates. Etaku has a clear vision of revolutionizing the gaming experience, attracting a growing community of fans. The reason behind Etaku’s growing impact is its ability to create a blissful utopia. The players can fully immerse themselves in the gaming experience, by having fun and gaining profits.



"Play to Earn in Ecchi Art Heaven" : An Ideal Combination by Etaku

Etaku meticulously merges the crypto community and anime lovers. This platform connects fans of anime with blockchain technology, introducing them to a world of endless possibilities. Game developers can release anime-themed games on this platform, for masses to buy and enjoy. Etaku is built on the telegram platform, offering its users to dive into this experience in just one click.

By transforming the anime experience into a digital one, Etaku is on the rise to be the leading platform in this dimension.

Etaku is Raising with Innovative Features

Etaku offers a vibrant universe where artistic passion meets precise world-building, resulting in the formation of a unique environment. Etaku’s world immediately transports players to a fantasy realm, inspired by anime and ecchi. Its intricate settings and richly detailed landscapes blend together to create an unforgettable experience.

Etaku’s core game play revolves around collecting Anime/ Ecchi characters. This can be done using two main in-game currencies; eCoin and eGem. Collected characters can be customized in a myriad of ways. The total eCoins earned also corresponds to a player’s level. Social interaction is valuable to Etaku; which is why this platform’s referral system allows players to invite friends and win rewards. There are multiplayer modes, in-game chat, and team collaborations, which ultimately enhance the player experience. The in-game quests are designed to engage players, offering meaningful interactions with characters and uncovering deep lore throughout the game’s world. A player ranking board displays total eCoins earned in Etaku, total number of friends invited, and total Ecchi characters collected. On a monthly and quarterly basis, the players receive rewards for their rankings on the Leaderboard.

With a variety of other functions available, like Shop Function (purchase eGem using Ton or Stars), Gecha Function (acquire new Ecchi characters), Auto-Tap Function, and Inventory Function, it is no wonder this platform is setting the floor ablaze.

Global Audience Attracted by Etaku

The spectators of Etaku are diverse; ranging from fans of anime and Ecchi to gamers who love immersive storytelling. This platform serves as an ideal place for individuals who enjoy fantasy narratives and anime-inspired aesthetics. Its unparalleled mixture of adventure and social interaction, combined with customization appeals to a vast majority of today’s youth. Etaku is for both novice and experienced gamers.

The Etaku’s growing community creates a sense of belonging among the players. They can freely express their creativity and individuality, reflecting their unique personal tastes. This social interaction feature allows players to collaborate and foster a sense of camaraderie. With its rich and vibrant ecosystem, players can escape, create and connect. Users can benefit from the collective experience, translating into Etaku being a dynamic and evolving ecosystem for those who wish to join.

About Etaku:

Etaku mision is bring the exciting culture of Anime and Ecchi art into blockchain! Etaku create a new playground where Anime/ Ecchi lovers show their passion when collect Ecchi character collection and also play to earn. Etaku creates a vibrant ecosystem where users can collect, own, and trade Ecchi characters, connecting the anime community with the crypto world in a seamless and entertaining way.

Website: https://etaku.ai/

