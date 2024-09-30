LENZ Therapeutics Announces Presentations at Upcoming Ophthalmology and Optometry Medical Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced presentations featuring LNZ100 at multiple upcoming ophthalmology and optometry medical conferences, including Eyecelerator at the 2024 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting on October 17, 2024 and Academy 2024 Indianapolis, presented by the American Academy of Optometry on November 6–9, 2024.



Eyecelerator at AAO 2024 presentation Title: CLARITY Phase 3 study data of LNZ100 for the treatment of presbyopia Format: Oral presentation Presenter: Marc Odrich, MD, Chief Medical Officer, LENZ Therapeutics Day/Time: Thursday, October 17, 2024; 1:15pm CT Session: Anterior Segment Company Showcase, Room 353c Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois Academy 2024 Indianapolis (American Academy of Optometry) Title: Analysis of Pupil Size Impact on Near and Distance Vision Improvement Following Administration of Aceclidine, a Pupil-Selective Miotic Format: Oral presentation Presenter: Barry Eiden, OD, FAAO, FSLS, Senior Advisor for Professional Relations, LENZ Therapeutics Day/Time: Thursday, November 7, 2024; 2:45pm – 3pm CT Session: Room 201-202 Location: Indianapolis Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana Academy 2024 Indianapolis (American Academy of Optometry) Title: Aceclidine, a Pupil- Selective Miotic, Demonstrates Positive Topline Data in Phase 3 Presbyopia Trials Format: Poster presentation (Poster #35) Presenter: Barry Eiden, OD, FAAO, FSLS, Senior Advisor for Professional Relations, LENZ Therapeutics Day/Time: Thursday, November 7, 2024; 4:30pm – 6:30pm CT Session: (POS-01) Scientific Program Poster Session, Exhibit Hall H Location: Indianapolis Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana



About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ’s product candidate, LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 achieved all primary and secondary endpoints in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of presbyopia. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for “all eyes, all day.” LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit: LENZ-Tx.com.

