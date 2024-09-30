Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 39 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 20/9/2024 238,087 554.04 131,910,413   
Monday, 23 September 2024 1,500 586.31 879,465   
Tuesday, 24 September 2024 1,600 580.00 928,000   
Wednesday, 25 September 2024 1,700 579.99 985,983   
Thursday, 26 September 2024 1,700 589.05 1,001,385   
Friday, 27 September 2024 1,700 586.18 996,506   
In the period 23/9/2024 - 27/9/2024 8,200 584.31 4,791,339   
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 27/9/2024 246,287 555.05 136,701,752   
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,857,213 treasury shares corresponding to 7.43% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

2024-09-30 FBM24-54 SBB-w39 ENG SBB2024 Week 39