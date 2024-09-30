Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 39 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 20/9/2024
|238,087
|554.04
|131,910,413
|Monday, 23 September 2024
|1,500
|586.31
|879,465
|Tuesday, 24 September 2024
|1,600
|580.00
|928,000
|Wednesday, 25 September 2024
|1,700
|579.99
|985,983
|Thursday, 26 September 2024
|1,700
|589.05
|1,001,385
|Friday, 27 September 2024
|1,700
|586.18
|996,506
|In the period 23/9/2024 - 27/9/2024
|8,200
|584.31
|4,791,339
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 27/9/2024
|246,287
|555.05
|136,701,752
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,857,213 treasury shares corresponding to 7.43% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
