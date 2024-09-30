Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 1st and 2nd

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

| Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Forum to be held October 1st and 2nd.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3zrKdF8

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference this week which will feature different companies from across the OTC market tiers,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We are pleased to provide a platform for issuers that allows them to engage a wider investor base, and we welcome the participation of a multitude of speakers.”

October 1st

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMDore Copper Mining Corp.OTCQB: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
10:00 AMViva Gold Corp.OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU
10:30 AMEcora Resources PlcOTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
11:00 AMIMPACT Silver Corp.OTCQB: ISVLF | TSXV: IPT
12:00 PMSerabi Gold PLCOTCQX: SRBIF | TSX: SBI
1:00 PMMyriad Uranium Corp.OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M
2:00 PMHighland Copper Company Inc.OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI
2:30 PMNorth Bay Resources, Inc.Pink: NBRI


October 2nd

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
10:00 AMNovo Resources Corp.OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
10:30 AMPhenom Resources Corp.OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
11:00 AMGold Terra Resource Corp.OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
11:30 AMAbraSilver Resource Corp.OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
12:30 PMDryden Gold Corp.OTCQB: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com