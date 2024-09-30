Change to Financial Calendar 2024

| Source: Columbus A/S Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 19/2024


Columbus A/S has changed the release date of the Interim Report Q3 2024 from 7 November 2024 to 5 November 2024, approximately at 9:30 am CET.

After publication of financial statements the Company will conduct an investor presentation via a conference call and webcast. For details regarding the conference calls, please see the Company’s website: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

