Change to Financial Calendar 2024

Company announcement no. 19/2024







Columbus A/S has changed the release date of the Interim Report Q3 2024 from 7 November 2024 to 5 November 2024, approximately at 9:30 am CET.

After publication of financial statements the Company will conduct an investor presentation via a conference call and webcast. For details regarding the conference calls, please see the Company’s website: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President





For further information, please contact:



CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

