Aqua-Tots Swim School Opens First Northern California Location in Roseville

Roseville, CA, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School is proud to announce the opening of their newest school in Roseville, California. Sitting at 1850 Douglas Blvd. #210, this 7,500-square-foot facility will serve the families of Roseville, Rocklin, Granite Bay, Antelope, Citrus Heights, Lincoln and Orangevale.

The importance of water safety education cannot be overstated. “Drowning is the number one cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages one to four, and the second leading cause for children up to 14,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, “Participation in formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages one to four years old,” the National Institutes of Health states.

Aqua-Tots' world-renowned swim and water safety curriculum has been trusted by parents for more than 30 years and is used in 14 countries. The company strives to give parents peace of mind by helping children become safe, confident swimmers for life by offering quality swim lessons. Children of all skill levels, ages four months to 12 years old, can enroll for 30-minute swim lessons at Aqua-Tots. Even grown-ups are welcome to attend adult classes, Monday through Saturday, at a variety of times.

Franchise owners John and Cara Garry are excited to be helping their friends and neighbors learn how to swim. “Families in Roseville love to be outdoors. Almost everyone takes trips to the coast and has a pool in their backyard. We are 20 minutes from Folsom Lake and just an hour and a half from Lake Tahoe,” Cara said. “Every child needs to know how to swim, especially the ones who live here. It is an essential skill that can save lives.”

The new location features a 60-foot-long pool, 14 swimming zones, 15 individual changing rooms and two family-sized changing rooms. Parents can sit back in the lobby’s red armchairs and watch their children’s lessons through the large glass viewing space.

Families should secure their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. Parents and tots can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. Follow their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, please visit https://www.aqua-tots.com/roseville/, call (916)-277-9002 or email rosevilleinfo@aqua-tots.com.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. With more than 160 locations across 14 countries, Aqua-Tots is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations currently in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

Attachment