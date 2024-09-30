$1.03 Bn Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market - Global Forecasts Report 2024-2029

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market is poised to expand from US$819.534 million in 2024 to US$1.03 billion in 2029 at a 4.81% CAGR



Developing several neuro-hospitals in emerging countries and ongoing investments for cost-effective treatment drive market expansion. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, the high demand for minimally invasive surgeries fuelled by the growing geriatric population, rising disposable incomes, and advancing healthcare infrastructure are among the other contributing factors to the cerebrospinal fluid management market growth.







Moreover, hospitals are treating various neurovascular illnesses due to introducing new products and technical improvements that will give lucrative market growth prospects throughout the projected period. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, one to two out of every 1000 babies worldwide are born with hydrocephalus.



One of the most significant constraints on global business is the scarcity of qualified neurosurgeons, whose existing number is insufficient to meet the demand for quality healthcare in a rapidly rising senior population. Rising problems connected with CSF shunts and sensor-related infections are two major issues predicted to limit the worldwide cerebrospinal fluid management market's growth in the projected period. Apart from that, the market's growth is hampered by the high cost of devices and the infections generated by CSF shunts.



The growing prevalence of neurological & brain disease is expected to accelerate the market expansion.



The cerebrospinal fluid protects the brain and spinal cord from sudden injury by acting as a cushion. It also removes unnecessary elements surrounding the brain, assisting in the proper functioning of the central nervous system. CSF management prevents any leaks that might affect the brain or spinal cord. With the booming strength of brain injuries and neurological disorders, the demand for devices such as shunts and external drainage systems (EDS) is also anticipated to increase.



According to the October 2023 press release of the World Federation of Neurology, neurological disorders account for the second highest causes of death and disability globally. As per the federation's recent study, nearly 40% of the global population suffers from some neurological condition; by 2050, the projected number will double, with major cases being reported in low to middle-income countries, which currently account for 84% of all neurological deaths occurring globally.



Shunts are estimated to account for a considerable share of the market.



By product type, the global cerebrospinal fluid management market is segmented into external drainage systems and shunts. Shunts are expected to dominate the CSF management industry owing to the rising number of shunting procedures conducted worldwide and the increasing number of revision shunt surgeries due to their malfunction and infection. The advantages of modern shunts, such as the reduced likelihood of revision surgery and a shorter average hospital stay, fuel the segment's expansion.



Pediatric is projected to account for a considerable market share.



By end-users, the global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market is divided into adult, pediatric, and geriatric. During the forecast period, the paediatric category is estimated to account for a considerable market share fuelled by the increased prevalence of congenital hydrocephalus and the increasing number of shunting procedures performed in the paediatric population.



Hospitals will account for a remarkable market share during the given timeframe.



The global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market is analyzed by industry into hospitals, clinics, and others. Due to the large number of hospital cases linked to CSF management in the aging population, the hospital segment is anticipated to account for a sizable market share and expand at the quickest rate over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is poised for significant growth.



By geography, the global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, where the latter is expected to grow at the highest rate. The developing medical tourism in Asia Pacific countries, fuelled by the rising prevalence of congenital hydrocephalus in China and the growing geriatric population in various nations, are driving regional market expansion.



Moreover, the ongoing research collaboration and investment to bolster treatment for neurological disorders are also expected to drive the regional market expansion. For instance, the "Dementia Science Program" implemented by the Department of Biotechnology and backed up by the Indian government aimed to study the prevalence rate of dementia in the aging population.



Likewise, North America is expected to grow considerably, fuelled by the strategic efforts undertaken by research institutes to bolster the treatment of neurological conditions. Major organizations, namely the Food and Drug Administration, are approving new neuropathy treatments for aging populations, which has provided new growth prospects. Additionally, the well-established presence of major market players, namely Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, and IntegraLifeSciences, is acting as additional driving factors for regional market expansion.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



