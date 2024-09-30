Mountain America Credit Union Donates $12,000 to Huntsman Cancer Foundation

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union partnered with the Salt Lake Bees to support the Huntsman Cancer Foundation with a donation of $12,000 during the 2024 Pitching Change program. Through the program, the credit union committed to donating $25 for every pitching change by the team throughout the 2024 season. Representatives presented a check on the field during the special Go Gold to Strikeout Childhood Cancer game held on September 20, 2024. The funds will help the Huntsman Cancer Institute for Childhood Cancer Research in the fight against childhood cancer.



“Huntsman Cancer Institute’s groundbreaking research, treatment, and prevention initiatives offer hope and empower patients to live their fullest lives,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “Mountain America is proud to support Huntsman Cancer Foundation in their mission to eliminate cancer through our partnership with the Salt Lake Bees.”

“The Go Gold night would not be possible without incredible partners like Mountain America Credit Union,” said Kristen VanLeeuwen, event coordinator at Huntsman Cancer Foundation. “With 100% of their funds going to childhood cancer research, they are making a difference in cancer research today and giving hope to countless individuals who face a future diagnosis.”

Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah is a nationally acclaimed research center, home to world-renowned experts committed to enhancing the lives of those impacted by cancer. Beyond delivering transformative treatments, Huntsman Cancer Institute also provides education on cancer risk, prevention, and care.

Since 2013, Mountain America has donated over $450,000 to Huntsman Cancer Foundation. To learn more about Mountain America, visit macu.com.