Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Announces Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Charleston, SC, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty, a leading real estate agency in the Southeast, is proud to announce its Hurricane Helene Relief efforts in response to the recent damage caused by the hurricane in surrounding states. As part of their commitment to giving back to the community, all Jeff Cook Real Estate offices have been designated as donation hubs to collect essential items for those affected by the hurricane.

Starting on Monday, September 30th, and running until October 3rd, Jeff Cook Real Estate offices will be accepting donations to support the relief efforts. The first trip to Greenville, South Carolina, where the donations will be distributed, is scheduled to take place after the collection period.

In partnership with LPT Realty, donations will be transported from Florida to the Greenville office via a flatbed truck. To facilitate drop-offs, the Columbia, Rock Hill, and Greenwood offices have designated donation coordinators who will assist in arranging drop-offs. Individuals interested in donating are encouraged to contact these offices directly. Other Jeff Cook Real Estate offices will also accept donations during normal business hours.

To make the donation process even more convenient, Jeff Cook Real Estate has created an Amazon wish list. By visiting the link (https://a.co/gvbvij5), individuals can make purchases that will be shipped directly to the Greenville office, ensuring that the items go straight to those in need in surrounding cities.

Jeff Cook Real Estate is committed to making a difference in the lives of families in need through their Jeff Cook Cares program and the 1% initiative. Through this initiative, 1% of the commission from home sales is directed toward donations and sponsorships that benefit those in need. The program has already partnered with over 140 organizations, making a significant impact in the communities they serve.

Jeff Cook Real Estate encourages everyone to join their Hurricane Helene Relief efforts by donating essential items or making a contribution through the 1% initiative. Together, we can make a difference and provide much-needed support to those affected by the hurricane.

For more information about Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty and their office locations, please visit: https://www.jeffcookrealestate.com/about/office-locations/

About Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty:

Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty is a leading real estate agency serving the Southeast region. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for giving back, Jeff Cook Real Estate is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. Through their Jeff Cook Cares program and the 1% initiative, they strive to improve the lives of children and families in need. For more information, visit www.jeffcookrealestate.com.