Aircraft Carriers Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Asia-Pacific Naval Expansion Boosts Growth, How Technological Advancements Like EMALS and Missile Defense Are Enhancing Aircraft Carriers

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Carriers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aircraft Carriers was estimated at US$5.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the aircraft carrier market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, evolving military strategies, and increasing defense budgets. Technological innovations, such as nuclear propulsion and advanced electronic systems, have significantly enhanced the capabilities of modern carriers, making them more effective and versatile. The shift in military strategies towards power projection and rapid response capabilities is prompting many nations to invest in aircraft carriers as key assets for their naval forces.

The rise of new global powers and the corresponding expansion of naval capabilities in regions such as the Asia-Pacific are also driving demand for carriers. Additionally, the increasing role of carriers in non-combat missions, such as humanitarian aid and disaster relief, is expanding their strategic utility, making them valuable assets beyond traditional military roles. The growing importance of securing maritime trade routes and asserting territorial claims in disputed waters further fuels the need for powerful naval forces equipped with aircraft carriers. As these factors converge, the aircraft carrier market is set to experience significant growth, characterized by continuous advancements in technology and an expanding global footprint.



How Have Technological Advancements Enhanced Aircraft Carriers?



Technological advancements have significantly transformed aircraft carriers, enhancing their capabilities and efficiency. One of the most notable innovations is the adoption of nuclear propulsion systems, which provide virtually unlimited range and the ability to sustain high speeds for extended periods. This capability is crucial for global operations, allowing carriers to operate far from their home ports without frequent refueling. Additionally, modern carriers are equipped with advanced radar and electronic warfare systems, enhancing their ability to detect and neutralize threats.

The integration of missile defense systems, such as the Aegis Combat System, provides a robust defensive shield against aerial and missile attacks. Furthermore, the development of advanced aircraft launch and recovery systems, like the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), has improved the efficiency and safety of flight operations, allowing for the launch of heavier and more diverse aircraft types. These technological enhancements not only increase the operational capabilities of aircraft carriers but also extend their lifespan and reduce maintenance requirements.



What Are the Challenges and Opportunities in the Aircraft Carrier Market?



The aircraft carrier market faces a complex landscape of challenges and opportunities. One of the primary challenges is the enormous cost associated with constructing, operating, and maintaining these massive vessels. The high cost of nuclear propulsion systems, advanced electronic equipment, and sophisticated aircraft makes carriers a significant financial investment. Additionally, the complex nature of carrier operations requires extensive training for personnel, further adding to operational costs. However, these challenges are counterbalanced by significant opportunities. The growing geopolitical tensions and the need for nations to project power in strategic regions are driving demand for advanced aircraft carriers.

The increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) presents an opportunity for carriers to enhance their surveillance and strike capabilities without risking human lives. Moreover, the trend towards modular designs in carrier construction allows for more flexibility in configuring carriers for specific missions, making them more versatile and cost-effective. The expansion of naval forces in emerging economies, which are seeking to enhance their blue-water capabilities, also presents a substantial growth opportunity for the aircraft carrier market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Nuclear Powered Aircraft Carriers segment, which is expected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.0%. The Conventional Powered Aircraft Carriers segment is also set to grow at 1.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.3% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Babcock International Group PLC, BAE Systems PLC, FINCANTIERI SpA, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Aircraft Carriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Geopolitical Tensions Throw the Spotlight on Aircraft Carrier Development

Technological Innovations in Naval Warfare Propel Growth in Advanced Carrier Capabilities

Rising Adoption of Nuclear Propulsion Systems Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Long-Range Operations

Integration of Advanced Radar and Missile Defense Systems Strengthens Business Case for Next-Generation Carriers

Rising Defense Budget Allocations Accelerate Demand for Modernization and New Builds

Development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Generates Demand for Carrier-Based Launch and Recovery Systems

Growing Emphasis on Multirole Capabilities Spurs Growth in Modular and Versatile Carrier Designs

Impact of Technological Advancements in Stealth and Cyber Warfare Drives Adoption of Enhanced Security Systems

Expansion of Naval Forces in Emerging Economies Propels Market Dynamics and Strategic Investments

Focus on Power Projection and Blue-Water Naval Capabilities Generates Opportunities for Aircraft Carrier Fleets

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 42 Featured)

Babcock International Group PLC

BAE Systems PLC

FINCANTIERI SpA

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

Navantia SA

Thales Group

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1cp9c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment