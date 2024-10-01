Steele Foundation LLC Wins 2024 ABC Metro Washington Excellence in Construction Award

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steele Foundation LLC, an award-winning engineered foundation construction firm serving the Greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, today announced it has been awarded the esteemed 2024 Associated Builders and Contractors of Metro Washington Excellence in Construction Award. Honoring the company’s exceptional site work on the Claret project, the award recognizes Steele as a leader demonstrating the highest standards of construction and engineering in the region.

Claret, a prominent 127-residence Class-A building located in Washington, D.C.'s Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood, exemplifies meticulous construction practices and innovative problem-solving. From the outset, the project faced unique challenges, including the presence of a nearly century-old Heritage Tree, which required special consideration and respect throughout the construction process.

“Successful completion of Claret underscores the expertise and collaboration that Steele Foundation is known for,” said Morgan A. Eddy, vice president and partner, Steele Foundation. “We are especially proud to have worked on the Claret project and are deeply honored to receive this ABC Metro Washington EIC Award.”

The ABC Metro Washington EIC Awards celebrate outstanding projects built by Washington-area ABC members, highlighting the teamwork, dedication and craftsmanship required to achieve construction excellence.

This latest recognition adds to Steele Foundation’s growing list of accolades, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the field of commercial foundation work. The firm’s ability to navigate complex engineering challenges while preserving natural and historical landmarks has made it a trusted partner in the construction industry.

About Steele Foundation LLC

Founded in 1968, Steele Foundation LLC, is an award-winning regionally owned and operated design and construction foundation contractor.

Steele Foundation serves the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore region as a project partner in solving deep foundation engineering and construction obstacles for complex construction projects. The engineers and craftsmen of Steele Foundation work closely with project designers, developers, and owners to provide cost-effective and safe project design and building solutions for sheeting, underpinning, micropiles, and shoring and shoring systems for façade preservation and structural modifications. Projects include well-known federal government buildings, international airports, landmark and historic structures, hospitals, embassies and universities.