Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

01 October 2024

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies that on the 1 October 2024 the following PDMRs were granted options to purchase ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company pursuant to the OSB GROUP PLC 2024 three-year Sharesave Scheme (“2024 Sharesave”) at an exercise price of £2.96 per share.

The options are, in normal circumstances, not exercisable until the completion of a three-year savings contract and will then be exercisable for a period of six months.

Name Number of Options Granted
Jon Hall2,506
Orlagh Hunt3,133
Hasan Kazmi3,760

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJon Hall
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Managing Director, Mortgages and
Savings


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of Options – 2024 Sharesave
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
£2.96

2,506

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
2,506



Aggregated price
£7,417.76
e. Date of transaction1 October 2024
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personOrlagh Hunt
2. Reason for the notification

c. Position/status

Chief People Officer


d. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of Options – 2024 Sharesave
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
£2.963,133

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
3,133



Aggregated price
£9,273.68
e. Date of transaction1 October 2024
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personHasan Kazmi
2. Reason for the notification

e. Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer


f. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of Options – 2024 Sharesave
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
£2.963,760

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
3,760



Aggregated price
£11,129.60
e. Date of transaction1 October 2024
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphickt: 01634 848 944
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

 
  
Investor relations 
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.ukt: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.