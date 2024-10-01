BriteCore Strengthens Executive Team with New Chief Customer Officer

San Mateo, CA, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading provider of cloud-native policy administration software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) carriers and MGAs, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Erik Verbeek as Chief Customer Officer. Reporting directly to CEO Ray Villeneuve, Erik will lead BriteCore’s efforts to enhance the customer experience and drive success for its clients.

“Erik’s extensive background in customer success and his proven ability to foster strong customer relationships make him an invaluable addition to our executive team,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “His expertise and passion for driving customer outcomes align perfectly with BriteCore’s mission to empower P&C insurers with innovative software solutions. We are excited to see the positive impact he will bring to our organization and our customers.”

Erik joins BriteCore with over 20 years of experience building and leading customer success teams at prominent technology companies, including 15Five, Box, Autodesk, and Adobe. Erik has held various leadership positions in customer success and support, helping organizations achieve meaningful results and harness the full potential of technology through a data-driven approach and effective leadership. Erik holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech University.

“I’m thrilled to join BriteCore and work alongside such a talented team dedicated to redefining the future of the insurance industry,” said Erik Verbeek. “BriteCore’s innovative core insurance platform, combined with its deep commitment to customer success, presents a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact. I look forward to helping our clients achieve their strategic goals and ensuring they derive the maximum value from our solutions.”

About BriteCore

BriteCore delivers a cloud-native core insurance platform for P&C insurers that unlocks business growth, delivers greater productivity, and provides a modern customer experience. With the BriteCore Platform, insurers easily administer policies, manage billing and claims, rapidly configure new products, and access detailed reporting and analytics in an all-in-one core system, including agent and policyholder portals.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration solution enables mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to efficiently manage their insurance operations and effectively compete with the largest providers.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com.