Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: WAY) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: WAY) (“Waystar”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On or about June 6, 2024, Waystar completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Waystar and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the company’s IPO and subsequent corporate actions.

Waystar shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/waystar/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

