Yalda Olcott, PharmD, Joins Noom as Head of Healthcare and Pharmacy Operations

Noom Appoints Olcott to Advance Noom Med Programming Following Newly Launched GLP-1Rx Solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better longer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yalda Olcott, PharmD, as Head of Healthcare and Pharmacy Operations. Reporting to Noom’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Adonis Saremi, Olcott will lead the strategic implementation and management of the Noom Med program, including formulary design, ensuring operational efficiency and assisting with regulatory compliance. This role involves optimizing workflows, overseeing patient care quality, and collaborating with multidisciplinary teams to drive innovation and improve health outcomes.



Olcott brings over a decade of pharmacy leadership to Noom, including experiences in the retail pharmacy space, medication therapy management (MTM) and pharmacy benefits management (PBM). Her extensive PBM experience includes utilization management, formulary development, clinical program development and maintaining client relationships.

Most recently, Olcott held the role of VP Operations and Account Services at ClearScript. In this role, she led oversight and strategy of clinical programs, clinical services, product development, client relationships and vendor management. Previously at Prime Therapeutics, she was heavily involved in utilization management and medication therapy management, and maintaining client relationships while delivering cost-effective solutions for employers and health plans. She holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from North Dakota State University.

“I am ecstatic to join Noom during this critical time in healthcare because I believe in Noom's mission to empower everyone, everywhere to live better longer,” said Yalda Olcott. “Noom's approach to psychology-based weight management paired with improved medication access is a differentiator in the industry. I am looking forward to collaborating with the extraordinary team at Noom to combine my passion for health and wellness with my pharmacy experience to help people live healthier lives.”

In her role, Olcott will oversee Noom’s healthcare operations function as the company expands its offering with compounded GLP-1 injections alongside its powerful GLP-1 companion program, providing consumers not only affordable and accessible weight loss, but a sustainable pathway off the medications for those who do not wish to take them long-term.

“We could not be happier to have Yalda join our team during such a critical time for the business,” said Dr. Adonis Saremi, Chief Medical Officer at Noom. “Her dual expertise in clinical operations and account services across both B2B2C and B2B settings, as well as her experience managing drug formularies with an emphasis on GLP-1s, will provide a perfect complement to Noom’s holistic approach to weight loss, which ensures that our users not only receive the medications they need but also the behavioral and lifestyle support essential for long-term success.”

About Noom:

Noom is a digital healthcare company empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer, through an unwavering commitment to innovation and whole-person health. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to promote positive behavior and healthy habits, in an effort to promote healthspan and better living. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med Center Of Excellence, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

