PaymentWorks Announces Call for Submissions for Vendor Management Appreciation Day Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, the digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant, and optimized business payments, today announced a call for submissions for the second annual Vendor Management Appreciation Day Awards. We will announce winners on Vendor Management Appreciation Day, December 12, 2024.

“We invented Vendor Management Appreciation Day to shine a light on the unsung heroes of vendor management who shoulder important, strategic work that can often go underappreciated,” said Ashley Watson, VP, Customer Success. “Granting awards to our customers who, day in and day out, exemplify the impact vendor managers can have on their organizations is the highlight of our year.”

PaymentWorks has announced a call for submissions for three award opportunities. The awards recognize exceptional work by vendor management professionals and teams using PaymentWorks.

The awards are:

Vendor Management Excellence Award – Awarded to the PaymentWorks customer organization that has shown a thorough respect for the importance of vendor management by providing the tools, the process, and the documentation needed for their team to deliver best-of-breed vendor management.

Vendor Management Hero Award – Awarded to the individual who has made the most measurable impact on their organization's vendor management process using PaymentWorks.

Dollars and Sense Impact Award – Awarded to the organization that used the PaymentWorks platform to convert vendors from paper to electronic payment methods, saving their organization money by converting to ACH and virtual card and/or earning revenue from virtual card payments.



For more information about submission criteria and to submit your application, please visit here .

What Is Vendor Management Appreciation Day?

Vendor Management Appreciation Day is a one-of-a-kind holiday that spotlights the overwhelming expectations and challenges faced by vendor management teams. More importantly, the holiday focuses on recognizing the vital importance of their work. The celebration is more than just a day; it includes tools, templates, and testimonials to help organizations enhance the efficiency, compliance, and profitability of their vendor management strategies all year long. As part of the ongoing celebration, participants will gain access to the following:

Free (digital) swag : Throughout the year, participants will receive a valuable vendor management resource designed to help them audit their current processes, implement realistic changes, measure their results, and ensure long-term success in vendor management. Examples include: Write it Down: a Template for Documenting Procedures for Supplier Onboarding and Change Management Document the Exceptions: A Log Book for Securing Your Vendor Management Process Vendor Compliance Excellence: A Compliance Checklist

: Throughout the year, participants will receive a valuable vendor management resource designed to help them audit their current processes, implement realistic changes, measure their results, and ensure long-term success in vendor management. Examples include: Information-packed live events : Participants can also tune in to live events with industry experts on topics like guarding against payments fraud, advocating for support for the vendor desk, and transforming the vendor desk into a profit center. VMAD-centric live events will be announced in November.

: Participants can also tune in to live events with industry experts on topics like guarding against payments fraud, advocating for support for the vendor desk, and transforming the vendor desk into a profit center. VMAD-centric live events will be announced in November. Surprises and delights: We want to spread the word about the second annual celebration of Vendor Management Appreciation Day so that participants can anticipate exciting surprises, including swag, awards, social media shoutouts, and more. Join the Party here .

For more information about Vendor Management Appreciation Day and to participate in the celebration, please visit our website at https://vendormanagementappreciationday.com/ .

