TransCore to Upgrade Ground Transportation Management System at Denver International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a global leader in tolling technology and traffic management solutions, today announced that it has secured a contract with Denver International Airport (DEN) to expand and modernize its existing ground transportation management system. The upgraded system will help DEN improve commercial vehicle access control and revenue collection, while improving traffic flow on its terminal roadways.



The system upgrade will deploy leading technology for automated commercial vehicle identification, combining radio frequency identification (RFID) and license plate recognition (LPR) to provide virtual queuing, automated taxi dispatch, and improved access control for commercial vehicles and transportation network companies (TNC) entering passenger pickup and drop-off zones. This aims to improve traffic flow through the airport and reduce curbside wait times for passengers.

“Denver International Airport is one of the nation’s busiest airports and has been a long-time partner of TransCore. We appreciate the opportunity to continue this partnership and support DEN with our latest technologies to further enhance landside operations and enable smoother travel on airport roadways,” said Michael Mauritz, SVP of ITS Solutions at TransCore.

TransCore has partnered with DEN to provide ground transportation management for approximately 25 years, during which more than 60,000 RFID transponders have been issued for automatic vehicle identification. The system currently monitors 36 lanes of travel in and around DEN and manages landside access for more than 7,000 registered vehicles.





About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, RFID applications, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore provides systems to help operators better manage traffic in and around some of the world’s busiest roadways and facilities.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

